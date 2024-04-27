Manchester United held by lowly Burnley at Old Trafford after two late goals

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United held by lowly Burnley at Old Trafford after two late goals
Manchester United held by lowly Burnley at Old Trafford after two late goals
Antony scored what looked to be the winner
Antony scored what looked to be the winner Profimedia
Burnley’s survival hopes received a huge boost with a point at Old Trafford, with Zeki Amdouni’s late penalty earning the Clarets a point that inches Vincent Kompany's men a little closer to pulling off a great escape.

Adrift of safety and knowing Nottingham Forest and Luton play fellow basement dwellers next weekend, Burnley realistically needed to leave Old Trafford with something to show for their efforts to boost their survival hopes.

Those hopes almost took an instant hit though, when Alejandro Garnacho was afforded too much space at the far post, but he was leaning back and his strike drifted harmlessly over the bar.

United were firmly on top in the opening stages, and they came even closer shortly after when Antony broke in behind, only to see his effort drift narrowly wide of the post.

A United opener only seemed a matter of time away when they came even closer midway through the first half, with Bruno Fernandes watching on with anguish as his effort crashed back off the post.

That seemed to be the wake-up call Burnley needed, as it was then their turn to land a couple of blows, with Wilson Odobert’s effort forcing an acrobatic stop out of Andre Onana, before Lyle Foster’s header saw the Cameroonian produce an even smarter stop.

It was all Burnley towards the end of the opening 45, but they simply couldn’t make their pressure count, with Onana again keeping United in the game by denying Foster one-on-one.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

You sensed there was always a likelihood the Clarets would be made to pay for their missed chances, and they were almost made to do so within minutes of the restart. Fortunately for Kompany’s men, Arijanet Muric produced a fine stop to deny Antony after he was smartly set up by Garnacho.

It was a rather strange feeling for both sides as the game approached its latter stages - largely because both desperately needed the win for very different causes.

United looked the likelier of the two to find what would’ve been a huge winner, yet the irrepressible Muric was doing his level best to ensure that wouldn’t be the case, producing another impressive stop to deny Garnacho.

There was always a sense of inevitability that Muric would eventually get beaten, and so it proved a little over 10 minutes from time.

It was in gift-like fashion too, as Antony read Sander Berge’s blind pass, strode clear on goal and slotted into the bottom corner. 

Unwilling to lie down though, a moment of madness from Onana, who clattered Amdouni, afforded the Swiss international the chance to score from the spot - one he duly accepted to earn the Clarets a deserved point in the desperate battle to beat the drop and dent United’s top six hopes in the process.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antony (Manchester United)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedBurnley
Related Articles
Mason Mount returns to boost Manchester United ahead of Burnley clash
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany taking no pleasure in Manchester United decline
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG look to seal title, Leverkusen continue incredible run
Updated
Dismal Sheffield United relegated from Premier League with Everton and Brentford safe
Updated
Gueye goal enough for Everton to beat Brentford and secure Premier League status
Bayer Leverkusen score yet another late goal to continue unbeaten run against Stuttgart
Juventus and AC Milan play out bore draw to pile pressure on both managers
'There will be fire': Furious Salah fuels flames of touchline spat with Klopp
Leicester boss hails 'fantastic moment' after Premier League return
Isak bags brace as Newcastle condemn Sheffield United to relegation
Kane delivers a double to take Bayern Munich past Frankfurt
Most Read
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Football Tracker: PSG look to seal title, Leverkusen continue incredible run
'There will be fire': Furious Salah fuels flames of touchline spat with Klopp
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings