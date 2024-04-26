Burnley boss Vincent Kompany taking no pleasure in Manchester United decline

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany taking no pleasure in Manchester United decline
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany taking no pleasure in Manchester United decline
Vincent Kompany is only focused on Burnley when his side face Manchester United at Old Trafford
Vincent Kompany is only focused on Burnley when his side face Manchester United at Old TraffordAFP
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany takes no pleasure from the chance to add to Manchester United's problems this weekend despite his long association with Manchester City.

Kompany's side travel to Old Trafford on Saturday hoping to boost their survival hopes by inflicting United's ninth home defeat in all competitions this season.

Losing to second-bottom Burnley would be a significant blow to Erik ten Hag's hopes of staying on as United manager beyond this season.

United are languishing in sixth place and Ten Hag's position is under scrutiny after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's recent arrival as co-owner.

United needed penalties to see off Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals after blowing a 3-0 lead and twice trailed bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United before ending a four-game winless league run with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday.

During Kompany's 11 years as a lynchpin of City's golden era of success, the Belgian often had to battle against dominant United teams.

That is no longer the case but he is not relishing the Old Trafford club's demise.

"Pleasure? No, come on," he said. "On the other side is a manager that I have a lot of respect for, that I know the quality of, that I've seen and faced in different leagues.

"He was at Ajax when I was in Belgium with Anderlecht, I've seen the quality of his teams and what he's been doing, so on the contrary, there's a form of respect there, but I'm more about our business.

"Of course I'm happy and I can't hide it if City do well but my whole world exists of Burnley and what we can achieve."

Kompany, a four-time Premier League champion with City, has plenty of happy memories of visits to United as a player, not least their famous 6-1 win in 2011.

But he isn't dwelling on past successes with Burnley three points from safety and just four games left to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

"I want to build memories as a manager at Old Trafford. I put playing memories aside for now," Kompany said.

"It's a meaningful game. It's been a meaningful game for many years in my life but it's really about Burnley and Burnley facing United on the day.

"It's for this club where I want to be successful there on Saturday."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedBurnley
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Who's Missing: Liverpool set for potential boost as trio eye returns
Who's Missing: Manchester United face defensive crisis ahead of Liverpool visit
Show more
Football
Bayern coach search is not affecting focus ahead of Real Madrid clash, says Tuchel
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool target Arne Slot in line for 'best job in world'
Injured McBurnie to miss Sheffield United's remaining Pemier League games
Eddie Howe says he is not losing sleep over Bruno Guimaraes future at Newcastle
Brazil great Marta to retire from international football at end of year
Son Heung-min demands Spurs step up against Arsenal after Newcastle thrashing
Assessing the role Spurs could play in the Premier League title race
Foden has 'gone up a level' since being played centrally, says De Bruyne
Under pressure Juventus and Milan face off in fight for second place
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns
Arne Slot: 'I want to be Liverpool's next manager, clubs are negotiating'
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings