Inter's Francesco Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid claims of racist remarks

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Inter's Francesco Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid claims of racist remarks
Inter's Francesco Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid claims of racist remarks
Francesco Acerbi has played 34 times for Italy
Francesco Acerbi has played 34 times for Italy
Reuters
Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi (36) has left the Italy camp ahead of their friendly matches after he was accused of using a racist expression by Napoli's Juan Jesus (32) during a Serie A game between the teams, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said.

Acerbi, who was part of the 28-man squad announced by manager Luciano Spalletti for matches against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States on Friday, will be replaced by AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini.

Italy play Venezuela on Thursday, followed by Ecuador on March 24.

The alleged incident occurred during Sunday's 1-1 draw between Serie A leaders Inter and seventh-placed Napoli, with defender Jesus later saying Acerbi apologised for the matter.

The FIGC said Acerbi, capped 34 times, explained his side of the story to Spalletti and his team mates in Rome on Monday morning.

"From the Nerazzurri defender's report, in waiting for what happened to be reconstructed in compliance with the autonomy of sporting justice, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent on his part," the FIGC said in a statement.

"However, it was agreed that Acerbi should be left out of the squad for the next two friendlies ... to let things settle for the national team and the player himself, who will return to his club today."

Inter said they have taken note of the FIGC's statement.

"Inter will meet with the player as soon as possible to shed light on the exact details of what happened last night," the club said in a statement.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAcerbi FrancescoJuan JesusInterNapoli
Related Articles
Juan Jesus scores late equaliser for Napoli as Inter drop points in Serie A
Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run
Juventus clash may have come at the right time for resurgent Napoli
Show more
Football
Injured Antoine Griezmann's record run over as he pulls out of France friendlies
EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Adjei opens up on Ghana call-up and the prospect of facing Mbappe
Lazio appoint Igor Tudor as manager following resignation of Maurizio Sarri
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Arsenal defender Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies with injury while Bremer called up
Swedish midfielder Kristoffer Olsson in rehab after brain illness
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Updated
Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to use 'spicy' Liverpool win to fuel late surge
Weekend Highlights: A miraculous goal, Klopp's anger & the fall of Atletico's fortress
Most Read
Carlos Alcaraz crushes Daniil Medvedev in second set to retain Indian Wells title
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Football Tracker: PSG, Barcelona & Manchester United go into the break on a high
Barcelona cruise to victory against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered affair

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings