Juan Jesus scores late equaliser for Napoli as Inter drop points in Serie A

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juan Jesus scores late equaliser for Napoli as Inter drop points in Serie A
Juan Jesus scores late equaliser for Napoli as Inter drop points in Serie A
Inter Milan's Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez fights for the ball with Napoli's Uruguayan defender Mathias Olivera
Inter Milan's Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez fights for the ball with Napoli's Uruguayan defender Mathias Olivera
AFP
Napoli continued their resurgence under new manager Francesco Calzona by snatching a late point against Serie A leaders Inter Milan in a 1-1 draw at San Siro, denying the Nerrazurri the chance to make it 11 straight league victories.

Both teams exited the UEFA Champions League in midweek, but this contest started brightly enough without too many clear-cut chances.

Inter did enjoy the best of the territory in the first half though, with Juan Jesus standing out in the Napoli backline as he combined with Mathias Olivera to thwart Marcus Thuram early on before putting in a timely tackle on Lautaro Martinez to prevent him from cleanly connecting with Federico Dimarco’s menacing cross.

The Brazilian then cut out another Dimarco ball not long afterwards, but Thuram regained possession for the hosts and found Matteo Darmian, whose header across goal was superbly saved by Alex Meret, with the visiting goalkeeper springing to his feet to keep out Lautaro’s follow-up.

Darmian did find the net on 43 minutes however, as a move upfield was worked wide to the left, allowing Alessandro Bastoni to superbly square for the former Manchester United defender to sweep home, aided by a nick off Olivera.

Inter - Napoli match stats
StatsPerform

Just shy of the interval, Hakan Calhanoglu vitally dispossessed Stanislav Lobotka as the midfielder looked to pull the trigger, but Napoli emerged for the second period still seeking their first effort on target of the match and looking to extend their five-game unbeaten league run (W2, D3) under Calzona, as Victor Osimhen, who suffered a muscle injury at Barcelona on Tuesday, continued to watch on from the bench.

It was Inter who carved out the first opportunity after the restart however as Meret repelled a Lautaro strike and then tipped behind Dimarco’s deflected drive, while Thuram wasted two close-range chances.

Another excellent intervention from Jesus stopped Lautaro from potentially making it 2-0 and the ex-Inter centre-back duly haunted his old club on 81 minutes, nodding in at the back post unmarked after Matteo Politano’s corner was inadvertently flicked on by Bastoni into his path.

Inter pushed for a late winner, but to no avail, and host Empoli on Easter Monday straight after the international break, while Napoli welcome Atalanta to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona two days earlier having put an end to a sequence of five successive head-to-head away losses.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Juan Jesus (Napoli)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AInterNapoli
Related Articles
Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run
Juventus clash may have come at the right time for resurgent Napoli
Simone Inzaghi revelling in 'unplayable' Inter's march to Serie A title
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG, Barcelona & Manchester United go into the break on a high
Updated
Barcelona cruise to victory against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered affair
Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Manchester United turning point
Fourth place finish not the goal for Tottenham, says style-focused Postecoglou
Pochettino pleads with Chelsea fans to 'trust' him after Leicester scare
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
Hasenhuttl appointed as Wolfsburg coach hours after Kovac sacking
Bayer Leverkusen continue Bundesliga title charge despite late Freiburg fight
West Ham held to draw with Aston Villa after late VAR controversy prevents Hammers winner
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG, Barcelona & Manchester United go into the break on a high
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
Medvedev ready to go above and beyond to beat Alcaraz and claim maiden Indian Wells title
Sinner relishing 'really fun' rivalry with Alcaraz despite Indian Wells defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings