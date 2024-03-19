Inter's Francesco Acerbi facing federation probe over alleged racist comments

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Inter's Francesco Acerbi facing federation probe over alleged racist comments
Inter's Francesco Acerbi facing federation probe over alleged racist comments
Acerbi faces allegations of racism
Acerbi faces allegations of racism
AFP
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into racist insults allegedly made by Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi (36).

"After examining the referee's report, the sports judge considers it necessary for the federation's public prosecutor to investigate what happened between Napoli's Juan Jesus and Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi in relation to any expressions of racial discrimination made by the latter," said the FIGC in a statement.

Jesus had initially played down the incident following Napoli's 1-1 draw at Inter Milan on Sunday, telling DAZN "what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch" after accepting Acerbi's on-field apology for unspecified insults.

Brazilian Jesus, who headed home Napoli's late equaliser at the San Siro, had been seen protesting to match referee Federico La Penna, pointing to the Keep Racism Out badge on his shirt and apparently saying that "(Acerbi) called me a negro".

The incident lead to Acerbi leaving Italy's training camp on Monday.

He was replaced by Roma centre-back Gianluca Mancini in the 28-man squad selected before matches against Venezuela and Ecuador in the build-up to Italy's European title defence.

The Italian FA said that Acerbi had explained that he had "no intention of being defamatory, denigrating or racist".

On his return to Milan, Acerbi assured journalists that he had said "nothing racist".

That sparked an angry reaction from Jesus on Instagram: "I thought that the incident was done with on the pitch and frankly I was hoping not to have to come back to something so despicable."

"However today I read Acerbi's comments which conflict completely with what happened, with what he himself said on the pitch which is backed up by video footage of him asking me for forgiveness," Jesus added.

"I'm not having it, racism is going to be fought here and now. Acerbi said to me 'get lost black, you're just a negro'... now he's changed tack and claims that there was no racism."

Acerbi faces a possible 10-match suspension which would end his season with Inter and could rule him out of the Euros which start on June 14.

Mentions
FootballAcerbi FrancescoJuan JesusInterNapoliSerie A
Related Articles
Inter's Francesco Acerbi leaves Italy squad amid claims of racist remarks
Juan Jesus scores late equaliser for Napoli as Inter drop points in Serie A
Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run
Show more
Football
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo drafted into senior England squad for first time
Updated
Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Manchester City to play Barcelona and Chelsea on US pre-season tour
Jon Dahl Tomasson set to begin new Sweden era with Sebastian Larsson in tow
Toni Kroos relaxed about new deal with Real Madrid and Germany comeback
Germany teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic to miss matches against France and Netherlands
What next for the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules?
Jim Ratcliffe admits Manchester United won't sign marquee stars like Jude Bellingham
Asian champions Qatar shift focus as World Cup qualifiers resume
Most Read
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Luis Boa Morte to leave Fulham at end of season to coach Guinea-Bissau
EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Adjei opens up on Ghana call-up and the prospect of facing Mbappe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings