Finidi George set to lead Nigeria in friendly internationals against Ghana and Mali

Finidi George will be looking to make an impression

Ahead of Nigeria's upcoming friendlies, the national team is without a manager, so former assistant Finidi George (52) will stand in as interim coach.

Nigeria will battle West African rivals Ghana on Friday, March 22nd at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco before facing Mali four days later at the same venue.

Jose Peseiro's contract expired after he led Nigeria to second at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and as a result, the management position for the Super Eagles is now vacant.

The coach announced his departure after spending over 22 months with Nigeria on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honour to coach the Super Eagles. It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfilment,” he wrote

He also showed appreciation to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF): “We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick (the president who signed us), President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF, all the Staff, and especially all the PLAYERS, with whom leading has been a great pleasure.

“Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.”

Can Finidi lead Nigeria to victory?

Finidi led Nigerian club Enyimba to a record-extending ninth Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title in a thrilling climax last season.

The People's Elephant secured the championship with a 1-1 draw against Rivers United in their final game of the Super Six playoffs at Mobalaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos.

Despite sharing points with Rivers United, Finidi George's team clinched the trophy on superior goal difference after all three sides finished the playoffs tied on nine points.

Enyimba won yet another league title Profimedia

With the victory, it continued Enyimba's dominance in Nigerian football and solidified their position as the most successful club in the NPFL.

A former Nigerian international with deep knowledge of the team's strengths and weaknesses, Finidi can provide valuable guidance during this transitional period without a permanent head coach.

His coaching experience can be beneficial in evaluating young players and integrating them into the national team setup.

The former UEFA Champions League winner has experience with the current Super Eagles team and serving as an interim coach is a blessing in disguise for him. He should be able to make use of this great opportunity to prove himself worthy of the job.