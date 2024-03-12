Nigeria and Ghana set to renew rivalry in international friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Nigeria and Ghana set to renew rivalry in international friendly
Nigeria and Ghana set to renew rivalry in international friendly
Victor Osimhen is likely to be part of the Nigeria XI for the friendly
Victor Osimhen is likely to be part of the Nigeria XI for the friendly
AFP
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will renew their rivalry with their West African neighbour, the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly later this month.

The clash is bound to resurrect vintage memories of a 73-year rivalry involving the West African giants and will be held on Friday, March 22nd at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

In October 1951, Nigeria thrashed the Black Stars 5-0 in a Jalco Cup encounter in Lagos.

Ghana denied Nigeria to feature at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a goalless draw in Kumasi and played 1-1 in Abuja in the qualifiers.

Nigeria sticks with the AFCON team

The Super Eagles will feature a mix of experienced and fresh faces for the friendly games as key players who finished second at the recent Africa Cup of Nations remain intact.

Midfield anchor Wilfred Ndidi rejoins the team after missing AFCON due to injury as Germany-based Nathan Tella and Turkey-based Fisayo Dele-Bashiru receive opportunities to impress and potentially secure permanent spots in the squad.

Gabriel Osho and Benjamin Tia were called up to the Nigerian national team for the first time.

Meanwhile, the AFCON runners-up will also take on Les Aigles of Mali on Tuesday, 26th March.

Mentions
FootballNdidi WilfredDele-Bashiru FisayoTella NathanNigeriaGhanaAfrican footballGhanaNigeria
Related Articles
African heavyweights continue to crash out of unpredictable Cup of Nations
AFCON 2023: Kudus and Hakimi top best XI after chaotic group stages
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro leaves only weeks after reaching AFCON final
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Bayer Leverkusen's Head of Coaching on Xabi Alonso and his stunning impact
Inter wary of Atletico's home record ahead of Champions League clash
Luis Enrique saw Ligue 1 as 'an easy league' before taking the PSG job
Champions League last 16 to feature seeded draw in next season's revamp
Race for the Scudetto: Roma & Fiorentina play out thriller, Koopmeiners & Colpani impress
Bayern Munich fans banned from away leg of Champions League quarter-final
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone welcomes 'important' Griezmann return
Liverpool an 'annoying pain' for others in the title race, says boss Klopp
Cameroon suspend player over alleged identity fraud and face AFCON ban
Most Read
Djokovic surprised by his 'really, really bad' level in shock defeat to Nardi
Ronaldo's Al Nassr exit Asian Champions League with penalty shootout loss to Al Ain
Cole Palmer the star yet again as resurgent Chelsea beat Newcastle United
Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi in monumental upset at Indian Wells

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings