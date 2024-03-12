Nigeria and Ghana set to renew rivalry in international friendly

Nigeria and Ghana set to renew rivalry in international friendly

Victor Osimhen is likely to be part of the Nigeria XI for the friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will renew their rivalry with their West African neighbour, the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly later this month.

The clash is bound to resurrect vintage memories of a 73-year rivalry involving the West African giants and will be held on Friday, March 22nd at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

In October 1951, Nigeria thrashed the Black Stars 5-0 in a Jalco Cup encounter in Lagos.

Ghana denied Nigeria to feature at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a goalless draw in Kumasi and played 1-1 in Abuja in the qualifiers.

Nigeria sticks with the AFCON team

The Super Eagles will feature a mix of experienced and fresh faces for the friendly games as key players who finished second at the recent Africa Cup of Nations remain intact.

Midfield anchor Wilfred Ndidi rejoins the team after missing AFCON due to injury as Germany-based Nathan Tella and Turkey-based Fisayo Dele-Bashiru receive opportunities to impress and potentially secure permanent spots in the squad.

Gabriel Osho and Benjamin Tia were called up to the Nigerian national team for the first time.

Meanwhile, the AFCON runners-up will also take on Les Aigles of Mali on Tuesday, 26th March.