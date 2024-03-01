Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro leaves only weeks after reaching AFCON final

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro leaves only weeks after reaching AFCON final
Reuters
Nigeria's Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro (63) said on Friday he had left the job only weeks after taking the team to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

He made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the end of his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF. It was a pride and honour to coach the Super Eagles.

"It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfilment,” he wrote.

Peseiro took Nigeria to the Cup of Nations final for the first time since 2013 but they let slip a 1-0 lead against hosts Ivory Coast to go down 2-1 in Abidjan on February 11th.

The much-travelled coach has also managed Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

