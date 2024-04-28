Alonso admits Bayer Leverkusen's late heroics are 'hard to explain'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Alonso admits Bayer Leverkusen's late heroics are 'hard to explain'
Alonso admits Bayer Leverkusen's late heroics are 'hard to explain'
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen stayed unbeaten with a late goal to draw 2-2 against Stuttgart
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen stayed unbeaten with a late goal to draw 2-2 against StuttgartAFP
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said it was "hard to explain" why his unbeaten Bundesliga champions kept snatching games late after Saturday's last-gasp 2-2 draw against Stuttgart.

Robert Andrich scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time, booting in a rebound from a Florian Wirtz free kick.

The goal extended Leverkusen's unbeaten run to 46 games in all competitions this season and kept the Bundesliga champions on track to become the first side to finish a league season undefeated.

"I haven't seen that happen often in football. It's hard to explain," the 42-year-old manager told Sky.

Leverkusen have now scored 10 goals to win or equal matches in stoppage time this season.

Andrich's 96th-minute goal was the second latest this season, after last Sunday's Josip Stanisic goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time which snared a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

Alonso ran along the touchline to celebrate with his players last week but stood still and smiled this week after Andrich's goal went in.

"Last week I got a little emotional, but this week I just could not believe we did it again."

Alonso's counterpart, Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness, was disappointed the referee allowed the clock to run before Leverkusen's goal in a "hectic and very emotional" game.

"It was four minutes, then it was five minutes," he said.

"In my view, the free kick should not have been allowed to happen."

Leverkusen started the season with just two major trophies in their history - one German Cup and the Europa League.

Having broken through for the first league title in their 120-year history earlier in April, Alonso's side are on course for a remarkable treble.

Leverkusen face Roma in the Europa League semi-finals, with the first leg in the Italian capital on Thursday. Alonso's side have also made it to the German Cup final, where they will face second-division Kaiserslautern.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenVfB Stuttgart
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen score yet another late goal to continue unbeaten run against Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig meet in key battle for top four spot
Bayer Leverkusen braced for biggest day with maiden Bundesliga title within reach
Show more
Football
Iwobi overtakes Chelsea legend Mikel on Premier League’s all-time appearance chart
Football Tracker: Epic North London derby headlines super Sunday of action
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Jeremie Boga discusses his season with Nice, his playing style & winning AFCON
Dyche 'very proud' of 'fantastic' players as Everton secure Premier League survival
Ten Hag defends taking off Mainoo and Hojlund in Manchester United draw
'VAR has damaged Premier League' says Pochettino after Chelsea see late winner disallowed
'I heard monkey noises': Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams abused at Atletico
OPINION: Ligue 1 side Brest are quietly having one of the best seasons in Europe
Chelsea's second-half fight-back earns encouraging draw with Aston Villa
Most Read
'There will be fire': Furious Salah fuels flames of touchline spat with Klopp
Football Tracker: Epic North London derby headlines super Sunday of action
Nadal kick-starts swansong with stunning win over De Minaur at Madrid Open
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings