Ochoa and Lozano left out of Mexico's young Copa America squad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Copa América
  4. Ochoa and Lozano left out of Mexico's young Copa America squad

Ochoa and Lozano left out of Mexico's young Copa America squad

Lozano has long been a key player for Mexico
Lozano has long been a key player for Mexico Reuters
Mexico regulars goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and forward Hirving Lozano were left out of the Copa America squad as the country aims for a generational change, coach Jaime Lozano said on Friday.

Lozano named 10 players from the under-23 national team in his preliminary 31-man squad, intending to develop players ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

"We want a dynamic and strong team. It is important to lay the foundations for 2026 and 2030," Lozano told a news conference.

"We have spoken to all those who are not here. It is the ideal tournament to see who is standing out and to have a bigger deck of players for what is to come.

"If we want the national team to be as good as possible for the World Cup at home and give the best performance, we have to make decisions according to the big challenge we are setting ourselves."

It is the first time Lozano, appointed manager last summer, has excluded from Salernitana keeper Ochoa, who has appeared at five World Cups and has 151 caps for Mexico.

Newly-crowned PSV Eindhoven's Lozano said he will return to the national squad later on while he cheered on the newcomers for the June 20-July 14 tournament.

"The young players who start this adventure have in their hands one of the greatest honours as a footballer," the former Napoli player said on his X account.

"Wearing the national team jersey is a privilege and a responsibility. Today the honour is yours. I'm sure we'll see each other again later on, meanwhile, put the Mexican name up high."

Coach Lozano will cut his roster to 23 players for the Copa America in the United States before Mexico kick off their campaign against Jamaica on June 22, followed by Venezuela on June 26 and Ecuador four days later.

Mexico will face Bolivia on May 31, Uruguay on June 5 and Brazil three days later in warm-up matches.

Mexico preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Angel Malagon (Club America), Raul Rangel (Guadalajara), Julio Gonzalez (Pumas UNAM)

Defenders: Israel Reyes (Club America), Jorge Sanchez (Porto), Brian Garcia (Toluca), Cesar Montes (Almeria), Victor Guzman (Monterrey) Alexis Pena (Necaxa), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Orozco (Guadalajara), Gerardo Arteaga (Monterrey), Bryan Gonzalez (Pachuca)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (West Ham United), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Jordan Carrillo (Santos), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Luis Chavez (Dynamo Moscow), Andres Montano (Mazatlan), Fernando Beltran (Guadalajara), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Marcelo Flores (Tigres), Cesar Huerta (Pumas UNAM), Julian Quinones (Club America), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Guillermo Martinez (Pumas UNAM), Diego Lainez (Tigres).

Mentions
FootballCopa AméricaLozano HirvingOchoa GuillermoMexico
Related Articles
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Updated
Copa América 2024: What are the 14 stadiums that will host matches?
USA defender Sergino Dest to undergo ACL surgery and miss Copa América
Show more
Football
Inzaghi gets 'all answers needed' as Inter humiliate Frosinone
'Hell' is even more real in this year's Ohio derby between Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati
Como secure return to Serie A after absence of 21 years
Spurs boss Postecoglou won't give up on Champions League ambition
Alaves level late to keep Girona sweating on second spot in LaLiga
Football Tracker: Stuttgart see off Augsburg, Brest avoid defeat to keep up Euro push
Updated
Inter fire five past Frosinone to leave hosts looking over shoulder
David Moyes says leaving West Ham is right for him and club
Most Read
Novak Djokovic struck in head by bottle after Rome victory
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings