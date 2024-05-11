Como secure return to Serie A after absence of 21 years

Como are back in the top flight
Como are back in the top flightProfimedia
Como secured a return to Serie A on Friday for the first time since 2003 with a 1-1 draw at home to Cosenza that earned them the runners-up spot in Italy's second tier.

They will be joined in the top flight next season by Serie B champions Parma, who made sure of their promotion at the start of the month.

Como suffered multiple bankruptcies and tumbled down the pyramid after being relegated from Serie A little over two decades ago.

The club from Lombardy have former Arsenal teammates Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry as minority shareholders, with ex-Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise a board member.

Como only returned to professional football with their promotion to Serie C in 2019. But, bankrolled by Indonesian tobacco giants Djarum, they have stormed through the divisions.

The third promoted club will be decided by playoffs featuring the teams finishing between third and eighth, which include Venezia and Sampdoria.

