Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable ahead of the next round of fixtures.
Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United
WON'T PLAY:
Felipe (Injury)
Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)
Omar Richards (Calf Injury)
Rhian Brewster (Muscle Injury)
Ismaila Coulibaly (Knee Injury)
John Fleck (Calf Injury)
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jayden Bogle (Knee Injury)
Daniel Jebbison (Muscle Injury)
Oliver McBurnie (Ankle Injury)
Fulham v Brentford
WON'T PLAY:
Joao Palhinha (Shoulder Injury)
Ivan Toney (Suspended)
QUESTIONABLE:
Ogochukwu Onyeka (Thigh Injury)
Liverpool v Bournemouth
WON'T PLAY:
None
Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)
Alex Scott (Knee Injury)
James Tavernier (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Stefan Bajcetic (Muscle Injury)
Thiago (Hip Injury)
Lloyd Kelly (Injury)
Adam Smith (Muscle Injury)
Luton v Burnley
Postponed
Wolves v Brighton
WON'T PLAY:
None
Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Adam Lallana (Lacking Match Fitness)
Adam Webster (Knock)
Tottenham v Manchester United
WON'T PLAY:
Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)
Bryan Gil (Muscle Injury)
Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)
Alfie Whiteman (Ankle Injury)
Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)
Mason Greenwood (Inactive)
Tom Heaton (Calf Injury)
Kobbie Mainoo (Ankle Injury)
Tyrell Malacia (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Fraser Forster (Back Injury)
Tanguy Ndombele (Injury)
Cristian Romero (Knock)
Rasmus Hojlund (Lower Back Injury)
Manchester City v Newcastle
WON'T PLAY:
Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)
Emil Krafth (Knee Injury)
Javier Manquillo (Muscle Injury)
Joe Willock (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Bernardo Silva (Illness)
Aston Villa v Everton
WON'T PLAY:
Emil Buendia (Knee Injury)
Leander Dendoncker (Muscle Injury)
Jhon Duran (Injury)
Kortney Hause (Knee Injury)
Tim Iroegbunam (Surgery)
Tyrone Mings (Knee Injury)
Alex Moreno (Thigh Injury)
Jacob Ramsey (Foot Injury)
Bertrand Traore (Muscle Injury)
Dele Alli (Muscle Injury)
Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)
Dwight McNeil (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Jack Harrison (Injury)
West Ham v Chelsea
WON'T PLAY:
None
Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)
Armando Broja (Knee Injury)
Trevor Chalobah (Injury)
Wesley Fofana (Leg Injury)
Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Benoit Badiashile (Groin Injury)
Moises Caicedo (Thigh Injury)
Reece James (Hamstring Injury)
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
WON'T PLAY:
TBC
TBC
QUESTIONABLE:
TBC