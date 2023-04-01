Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd

Who's set to miss out and who could return ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures?

The Premier League is back and getting into full swing, although a number of players will be absent for their club's second match of the campaign.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable ahead of the next round of fixtures.

WON'T PLAY:

Nottingham Forest:

Felipe (Injury)

Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)

Omar Richards (Calf Injury)

Sheffield United:

Rhian Brewster (Muscle Injury)

Ismaila Coulibaly (Knee Injury)

John Fleck (Calf Injury)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jayden Bogle (Knee Injury)

Daniel Jebbison (Muscle Injury)

Oliver McBurnie (Ankle Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Fulham:

Joao Palhinha (Shoulder Injury)

Palhinha was injured in pre-season Profimedia

Brentford:

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ogochukwu Onyeka (Thigh Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Liverpool:

None

Bournemouth:

Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)

Alex Scott (Knee Injury)

James Tavernier (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Stefan Bajcetic (Muscle Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

Lloyd Kelly (Injury)

Adam Smith (Muscle Injury)

Postponed

WON'T PLAY:

Wolves:

None

Brighton:

Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Adam Lallana (Lacking Match Fitness)

Adam Webster (Knock)

WON'T PLAY:

Tottenham:

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)

Bryan Gil (Muscle Injury)

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)

Alfie Whiteman (Ankle Injury)

Cristian Romero left last weekend's game injured after scoring the opening goal AFP

Manchester United:

Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)

Mason Greenwood (Inactive)

Tom Heaton (Calf Injury)

Kobbie Mainoo (Ankle Injury)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Fraser Forster (Back Injury)

Tanguy Ndombele (Injury)

Cristian Romero (Knock)

Rasmus Hojlund (Lower Back Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Manchester City:

Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)

De Bruyne is expected to be out for a number of weeks AFP

Newcastle:

Emil Krafth (Knee Injury)

Javier Manquillo (Muscle Injury)

Joe Willock (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bernardo Silva (Illness)

WON'T PLAY:

Aston Villa:

Emil Buendia (Knee Injury)

Leander Dendoncker (Muscle Injury)

Jhon Duran (Injury)

Kortney Hause (Knee Injury)

Tim Iroegbunam (Surgery)

Tyrone Mings (Knee Injury)

Alex Moreno (Thigh Injury)

Jacob Ramsey (Foot Injury)

Bertrand Traore (Muscle Injury)

Tyrone Mings was stretchered off during Villa's defeat to Newcastle AFP

Everton:

Dele Alli (Muscle Injury)

Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)

Dwight McNeil (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jack Harrison (Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

West Ham:

None

Chelsea:

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Armando Broja (Knee Injury)

Trevor Chalobah (Injury)

Wesley Fofana (Leg Injury)

Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Benoit Badiashile (Groin Injury)

Moises Caicedo (Thigh Injury)

Reece James (Hamstring Injury)

WON'T PLAY:

Crystal Palace:

TBC

Arsenal:

TBC

QUESTIONABLE:

TBC