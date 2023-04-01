Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
Timing could be right for Newcastle in big test at Manchester City
Newcastle started the season with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa
Newcastle started the season with a 5-1 win over Aston Villa
Reuters
Newcastle United face the first big test of their Premier League title aspirations on Saturday but the trip to champions Manchester City could be coming at the right time for the table-topping Magpies.

The late kick-off at the Etihad will be City's fourth game in two weeks and follows Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout win over Sevilla in the sapping heat and humidity of Athens.

Pep Guardiola's side are also without influential Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, ruled out for up to four months after suffering a hamstring injury in the season-opening 3-0 win at Burnley.

Haaland celebrates his goal in the season opener
Flashscore

"Thank you so much to the Premier League for letting us play on Saturday, and not on Sunday and Monday," Guardiola said sarcastically of the 72-hour turnaround from Wednesday's game. "Thank you so much".

United are meanwhile well-rested and still fizzing after their 5-1 home thrashing of Aston Villa on the opening weekend sent the Saudi-owned side top of the standings on goal difference.

The two clubs drew 3-3 at St James' Park last August on their first meeting of that season but Abu Dhabi-owned City won 2-0 at home in March on their way to the treble.

Newcastle have yet to win a Premier League match at The Etihad but the arrival of Italy's Sandro Tonali has boosted an already strong midfield featuring Brazil internationals Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Guimaraes explained on a Brazilian podcast last month how much he has hated playing City in the past, so good were their players.

"It's the worst game when we play there. I hate it. It seems that we are children and they are professionals. It's horrible," he said.

"It feels like they're playing with 15 and we're playing with seven. You look and say, 'Wow, it looks so blue!'. They're all crazy good."

With City's Norway striker Erling Haaland opening his account for the season with a double at Burnley, fans of both sides can expect a lively afternoon.

The top four last season all won their opening games this term but the Man City versus Newcastle clash ensures the run cannot continue, while Manchester United also have a tricky trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

NO KANE

It will be Spurs' first home game since the departure of England captain Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, with new manager Ange Postecoglou chasing his first Premier League win after a 2-2 draw at Brentford on the opening weekend.

Argentina defender Cristian Romero remains uncertain after his substitution for a head knock at Brentford.

Postecoglou applauding the fans after the draw at Brentford
Flashscore

Last season's runners-up Arsenal visit Crystal Palace on Monday in one of three London derbies, with Chelsea at West Ham United on Sunday and Fulham hosting Brentford on Saturday.

Arsenal are already missing some important players, with new Dutch defender Jurrien Timber ruled out with a knee injury that requires surgery.

"We recruited him intentionally to add to the team and now we have to adapt and move on," said manager Mikel Arteta.

Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to win their first home league game of the season against Bournemouth on Saturday, a side they thumped 9-0 at Anfield last August to equal the Premier League record.

Nottingham Forest welcome promoted Sheffield United on Friday, while Wolverhampton Wanderers host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and Everton visit Aston Villa on Sunday.

Promoted Luton's first home game against Burnley has been postponed due to stadium improvement works at Kenilworth Road with both sides having a weekend off.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said it would be an opportunity for extra training to get new players up to speed with the strain of midweek games to come later in the year.

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFootballManchester CityNewcastle UtdBurnleyBrentfordGuimaraes BrunoManchester UnitedKane HarryTottenhamAston VillaArsenalDe Bruyne KevinJoelintonTonali SandroBrightonRomero CristianHaaland Erling BrautBayern MunichCrystal PalaceFulhamLiverpoolLutonTimber JurrienWolvesNottinghamBournemouthChelseaEvertonSheffield Utd
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League
Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and Premier League behind in search of glory
Show more
Football
Leeds United fined for homophobic chanting during Brighton game
Vlatko Andonovski steps down as US women's national team coach after World Cup failure
AC Milan spend big in attempt to reclaim Serie A title but more signings needed
Palace midfielder Michael Olise signs new four-year contract despite Chelsea interest
Harry Kane can handle pressure at champions Bayern, says coach Tuchel
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undergoes 'successful' ACL surgery
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Al Hilal set to sign Bono
Updated
UEFA Super Cup success does not mask cracks in Manchester City's facade
World Cup needs to be Australia's starting point, not the finish, says Gustavsson
Most Read
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Al Hilal set to sign Bono
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |