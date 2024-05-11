Bologna beat Napoli to move onto the brink of Champions League qualification

Thiago Motta’s irresistible Bologna side are just one step away from qualifying for the Champions League having dispatched last season’s Serie A champions Napoli

With faint hopes of qualifying for European football next season still alive heading into their penultimate home game of the campaign, the Napoli faithful will have been crossing their fingers for a fast start.

That did arrive, albeit for the visitors, who raced to an early 2-0 lead.

The first came via Dan Ndoye, who rose high at the back post to head into an empty net. Their lead was doubled just three minutes later, this time Stefan Posch the man left unmarked inside the penalty area, with the defender - much like team-mate Ndoye - heading in from close range.

Trailing by two after only 15 minutes, the anticipation from the Napoli fans quickly turned to anger, as boos rang around a frustrated Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The hosts would be granted a route back into the game though, when referee Luca Pairetto pointed to the spot after Remo Freuler fouled Victor Osimhen in the penalty area.

However, in keeping with a dismal first half for the hosts, Matteo Politano’s spot-kick was saved at an easy height by Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

The match stats StatsPerform

With a comfortable advantage, the Rossoblu were able to take their foot off the gas in the second period, but it didn’t stop them from testing the Napoli backline.

Standout man Joshua Zirkzee forced Alex Meret into a sharp save from the left-hand side, with the former Bayern Munich man doing well to get his shot off from a tight angle, while at the opposite end, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia saw his speculative effort from long-range saved by Ravaglia.

But the best chance of the half - and in truth the game - fell to the usually clinical Osimhen, who skewed wide from a position where it looked harder to miss. A clear sign that today - and the entire season - had been an off one for Osimhen and Napoli.

They’ll require maximum points from their final two fixtures to keep their slim hopes of UEFA qualification alive, whereas Bologna could be confirmed as a Champions League club as early as tomorrow evening.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna)

