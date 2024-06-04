Italy and Turkey play out dull goalless draw in Euro 2024 warm-up friendly

Italy and Turkey tuned up for Euro 2024 with a dull and uninspiring 0-0 draw in Bologna, as the reigning European champions retained a proud unbeaten record in home friendlies stretching back to September 2016 (W4, D4).

Set to host UEFA Champions League football in 2024/25, the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara was well-attended for this tune-up match. And with the European champions looking to extend a four-game unbeaten run, they enjoyed marginally the better of the first half.

The only highlights of note saw Mateo Retegui go from near-hero to something of a villain, as he came inches away from connecting with a corner down the goalkeeper’s throat before a reckless challenge on Ozan Kabak saw the former Liverpool man stretchered off.

In between those flashpoints, Kaan Ayhan headed over the bar, before he nearly turned provider on the stroke of half-time, only for Baris Alper Yilmaz to do likewise.

And it was only the woodwork that stopped it from being a costly miss with the final play of the first half, as Lorenzo Pellegrini’s corner delivery met Bryan Cristante’s head at the near post, but he could only hit the post to audible groans around the ground.

Italy's Bryan Cristante fights for the ball with Turkey's Kaan Ayhan AFP

Retegui was a menace once again early in the second half, shooting low to draw a save from Altay Bayindir. Again, set pieces looked to be Turkey’s best hope of a shock win, and Merih Demiral could have provided one when he landed on target from a corner, only for Guglielmo Vicario to keep the scores level with some quick thinking.

Chances only thinned out from there, with the game played almost at walking pace in the final few minutes as energy retention became an ever-greater consideration.

In truth, this was never likely to be a classic match, given that both sides are bound for Germany. Italy’s players and fans alike will be displeased at the sight of several clear chances going begging, including a shot from Giacomo Raspadori on the end of an Andrea Cambiaso cross that required a full-stretch save at point-blank range with the final kick of the evening.

Much better finishing will be needed to negotiate Euro 2024’s designated ‘group of death’, though there will be some satisfaction in going an eighth successive home friendly unbeaten. Turkey, meanwhile, will be glad to have salvaged some pride after a 6-1 drubbing to Austria in March.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kaan Ayhan (Turkey)

