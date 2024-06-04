Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne not ruling out big-money Saudi move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne not ruling out big-money Saudi move

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne not ruling out big-money Saudi move

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne could be on the move
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne could be on the moveReuters
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne (32) is keeping an open mind over a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, the Belgian said, as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract with the Premier League champions.

The Belgium captain has six Premier League crowns and one Champions League title, as well as two FA Cups and five League Cups to his name since his 2015 switch from German side VfL Wolfsburg.

"For Michele (his wife), an exotic adventure is okay. These are also conversations we are having more and more as a family," De Bruyne told Dutch-language newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) and television station VTM.

"I have one more year of contract, so I have to dwell on what could happen. My eldest son is now eight and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City.

"Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way."

De Bruyne's recent seasons
De Bruyne's recent seasonsFlashscore

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sports like Formula 1, golf and football over the last few years, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema, among big names signing lucrative deals to play in the Saudi Pro League.

"At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about incredible sums in what might be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that," De Bruyne added.

De Bruyne will play his 100th international when Belgium host Montenegro in a friendly on Wednesday ahead of the European Championship.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityBelgium
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea look to close Osimhen deal as City hunt De Bruyne's successor
Hotshot Haaland and Ortega's save: Why City won the Premier League
Unstoppable Manchester City start celebrations after historic title victory
Show more
Football
Manchester City reportedly sue Premier League over 'discrimination'
Pochettino feels Chelsea showed 'big improvement' during his tenure
Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta takes over as president of Italian champions
Edin Terzic doubts Borussia Dortmund can keep hold of loanee Jadon Sancho
EURO Rewind: Greece pull off the biggest upset in the tournament's history in 2004
Ukraine coach Rebrov eyes defensive improvement ahead of Euro 2024
Mbappe arrival leaves Barcelona fearing Real Madrid domination
Eze singled out by Southgate after impressing in first England start
Serie A Team of the Season: Inter dominate, surprise Monza and Torino inclusions
Most Read
AFCON top scorer Nsue played illegally for Equatorial Guinea for 11 years
Djokovic unsure about French Open quarter-finals after aggravating knee injury
Real Madrid announce long-awaited signing of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe
Djokovic withdraws from French Open due to knee injury, Sinner to be new number one

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings