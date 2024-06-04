Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta takes over as president of Italian champions

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta
Inter CEO Giuseppe MarottaProfimedia
Inter Milan's sporting CEO Giuseppe Marotta will take over as the Serie A champions' new president on Tuesday after being put forward by the Italian club's new US owners Oaktree.

Marotta, considered the architect of Inter's recent return to football's top table, will replace outgoing president Steven Zhang following a shareholders' meeting in Milan later Tuesday, in which a new board will also be appointed.

Oaktree took control of Inter last month, days after the club were officially crowned kings of Italy for a 20th time when previous owners Suning failed to repay a three-year loan which matured at 395 million euros (£336 million).

"I would like to thank Oaktree for the trust they have shown in giving me this opportunity to work alongside them and the Board," said Marotta in a statement.

"This appointment is an acknowledgement of the fantastic work of the many people who have run the Club over the last three years."

Marotta joined Inter in 2018 as head of football operations under Suning and Zhang.

Since then, Inter have won two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups, three Italian Super Cups and reached the final of both the Champions League and Europa League.

The 67-year-old was previously CEO at Juventus for a trophy-laden eight years.

