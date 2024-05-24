Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez named Serie A player of the season

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez named Serie A player of the season

Lautaro Martinez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie A
Lautaro Martinez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Serie AReuters
Inter Milan captain and Serie A 2023-24 leading goalscorer Lautaro Martinez was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the season by the Italian top-flight league on Friday.

The Argentina international has scored 24 goals in Inter's league-winning campaign this season, eight more than Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic who is second on the list.

Vlahovic was named as the best striker by the league, while Monza's Michele Di Gregorio was named best goalkeeper. Martinez's teammates Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu were named the best defender and midfielder, respectively.

Martinez will receive his trophy on Sunday before Inter finish their campaign at Verona, Serie A said in a statement.

Season stats
Season statsOpta by StatsPerform
Mentions
FootballSerie AMartinez LautaroVlahovic DusanBastoni AlessandroCalhanoglu HakanDi Gregorio MicheleInter
