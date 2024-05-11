West Ham come from behind to leave Luton on the brink of relegation

West Ham come from behind to leave Luton on the brink of relegation

West Ham broke Luton hearts
West Ham broke Luton hearts
Luton's stay in the Premier League looks to be all but over after they surrendered the lead to lose 3-1 against West Ham , preserving the Hammers’ unbeaten record against promoted sides this season (W4, D2).

Having brought European success to the London Stadium, David Moyes took to the home dugout for the last time after West Ham announced he would be departing at the end of the season.

The home fans were in full voice at kick-off, but with just six minutes on the clock, Luton grabbed an early lead when Alfie Doughty’s cross was met by the charging Albert Sambi Lokonga, who headed home his first goal in English football.

The Hammers looked rather flat during the first period, and although they did strike the outside of the post via Jarrod Bowen’s side-foot volley, the Hatters held firm to take their one-goal lead into the break.

Match stats
Match stats

Moyes will undoubtedly have been unimpressed with his side’s first-half showing, yet with less than 10 minutes played after the restart, West Ham were level.

A low cross from Bowen was deflected into the path of James Ward-Prowse, who tucked the ball into the corner.

Struggling without Ross Barkley, who was forced off injured in the first half, Luton then fell behind in the 66th minute when a half-cleared ball dropped for Tomas Soucek to volley home from the edge of the box.

The visitors were on the ropes, being carved open as Mohammed Kudus clipped the outside of the post, and when academy graduate George Earthy came off the bench to tap in Kudus’ pull-back, the writing was on the wall.

The Hatters could be relegated by the end of the day should Nottingham Forest beat Chelsea in the late kick-off. In reality, that result will be immaterial as Luton’s far inferior goal difference means Rob Edwards’ side are as good as down with one game left to play. 

Meanwhile, West Ham pick up just their second win in 11 matches in all competitions (D4, L5) to virtually seal a top-half finish.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohammed Kudus (West Ham)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWest HamLuton
