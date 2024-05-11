Burnley relegated from Premier League with Luton needing a miracle to stay up

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday following their 2-1 loss to Tottenham while Luton's 3-1 defeat at West Ham has all but condemned them to the Championship as well.

Going into the weekend's action, Burnley knew they had to beat Tottenham away to retain any hope of survival in the Premier League. What's more, they knew that if Nottingham Forest would beat Chelsea later in the day, even a win away at Spurs wouldn't be enough.

As it turned out, Vincent Kompany's side lost in North London meaning their latest Premier League adventure is over after just one season back up in the top flight.

"Today the Premier League is over but tomorrow we start day one of doing everything we can to get back to the Premier League," Kompany told BBC Sport after the loss.

"I'm not here sulking and feeling sorry for us but if you take every game, every season as a learning experience, this is a step we need to get into our game."

Luton Town, meanwhile, lost 3-1 in East London after surrendering the lead to West Ham, leaving them praying for a miracle to stay up.

The loss meant Luton needed Forest to lose at home against Chelsea later in the day and then to make significant ground up on their far inferior goal difference in the final round of fixtures.

They got their first wish as Chelsea came back to beat Forest 3-2 in dramatic fashion. However, Luton (26 points) will go into the final round with a goal difference of -31 and three points behind Forest, who have a goal difference of -19. In practical terms, Luton are all but relegated and Forest are all but safe.

"We brought a certain spirit, the underdog factor and we changed opinions of ourselves as we went. What makes me proud is how much we have improved in the hardest league in the world," Luton manager Rob Edwards told the BBC after the loss to West Ham.

The Premier League's bottom five Flashscore

Sheffield United are already relegated and also lost on Saturday, 1-0 to Everton. The goal conceded in that game was the 101st United have let in this season, one more than the previous record set by Swindon Town in the 1993/94 season in what was then a 42-game campaign.

If Luton follow the Blades and Burnley in relegation, all three of last season's promoted Championship sides will have gone straight back down.