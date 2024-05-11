Tottenham victory relegates Burnley from Premier League despite spirited performance

Tottenham victory relegates Burnley from Premier League despite spirited performance

Pedro Porro scored for Spurs in their win
Pedro Porro scored for Spurs in their winProfimedia
Burnley will be playing Championship football next season after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed courtesy of a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, as Spurs ended their run of four successive defeats.

Knowing only a win would be enough to keep their slim survival hopes alive, Burnley shot out of the traps in North London and came tantalisingly close to taking the lead when Vitinho’s header forced a stunning one-handed save from Guglielmo Vicario

But in pushing so hard for an opener, there was always a sense that they were susceptible on the break, and Spurs almost exploited that moments later when Brennan Johnson’s volleyed effort needed beating away for a corner by Arijanet Muric.

With arguably more to play for, it was Burnley who continued to probe and duly broke the deadlock when Sander Berge drove from deep and fed Jacob Bruun Larsen, who finished with aplomb past Vicario.

Spurs needed a Pedro Porro wonder strike to beat Burnley in the FA Cup earlier in the season, and the Spanish full-back again bailed Spurs out here when a neat one-two with Johnson freed him down the right and he thundered home a strike at Muric’s near post.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

With 45 minutes to save a season, the Clarets had to weather some early Spurs pressure.

But having negotiated that successfully, Burnley twice came close to regaining the lead, when firstly Wilson Odobert’s deflected effort flew narrowly over before Maxime Estève’s header looped onto the bar from the resulting corner.

Perhaps that was the wake-up call Spurs needed, as they then created arguably the game’s best opportunity so far when James Maddison weaved into the box only to see his left-footed drive saved by Muric.

Both managers turned to the substitutes bench with around 20 minutes remaining, with Spurs also needing a late goal to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive.

They really ought to have scored not long after, but a two-yard miss of the season contender from Johnson let Burnley off the hook.

However, that was only a temporary reprieve for Vincent Kompany’s side, who were soon left heartbroken when Micky van de Ven caressed home from the edge of the area which ultimately proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as survival goes for Burnley, while victory kept alive Spurs’ feint top four hopes.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pedro Porro (Spurs)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamBurnley
