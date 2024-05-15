Rudy's Rumour Mill: Manchester United looking at Tuchel, Arsenal keen to strengthen attack

Thomas Tuchel (50) continues to move closer to Manchester United, Luis Alberto (31) nears the end of his time at Lazio and Arsenal are looking for new strikers. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Tuchel linked to Manchester United

Manchester United are in danger of failing to qualify for a UEFA competition next season via the Premier League, so all that remains is to hope for an FA Cup victory. However, even winning that trophy might not be enough to save Erik ten Hag's job. That's why United are in contact with other coaches, including Thomas Tuchel.

The current Bayern Munich manager is the preferred candidate to lead the squad next season. The German coach has repeatedly expressed his willingness to return to England, and given his farewell to Bayern at the end of the season, considers United a good opportunity to come back to the Premier League with a big club.

The decision of the new coach, as usual, will also influence the transfer strategy of the Red Devils, meaning the future of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood could definitely change. Sancho and Greenwood have expressed their interest in remaining at Manchester United without the former Ajax coach, and this could be a possibility under Tuchel.

Luis Alberto nearing Lazio end

Luis Alberto's time at Lazio seems to be nearing its end. The Spanish player said publicly a few weeks ago that he wanted to leave, then Igor Tudor left him out for the last match against Empoli. It's a situation that now seems unresolvable, which is why Alberto is already looking for a new destination.

Sevilla are interested in the midfielder again and could make a concrete move in the coming weeks. Teams in Saudi Arabia also continue to monitor Alberto, who was approached last summer. Despite that interest, the Spaniard decided to stay in Italy last year, renewing his contract until 2027.

Luis Alberto's stats in recent seasons Flashscore

However, things have now changed, with his departure in June very likely. It's worth noting though, Lazio have no intention of lowering the price tag and are only willing to let him go for offers deemed fair. In any case, his replacement has already been identified, as talks with Monza for Andrea Colpani are progressing well.

Arsenal looking to sign attackers

Arsenal are working to make several changes to their attack in the summer. Eddie Nketiah has been on the sidelines of the squad for some time, and despite his contract not expiring until June 2027, the Gunners want to maximise his value with a potential departure in the summer. This would allow them to take advantage of the interest of several English clubs such as Crystal Palace and Everton, who are monitoring him as a possible replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Gabriel Jesus' situation is also to be decided, given that at the moment there are no certainties regarding his playing time next season. Arsenal are therefore ready to evaluate possible offers for the former Manchester City player. It's clear that with the potential exits of both Nketiah and Jesus, Arsenal will have to purchase two new strikers.

Mikel Arteta is a great admirer of Joshua Zirkzee, who is also highly appreciated in Italy by AC Milan. The current Bologna striker is the Rossoneri's number one target to strengthen the attack given Olivier Giroud's departure for the USA. Arsenal are also working on other names for the attack and looking for players with different skills to Zirkzee.

That's why the Gunners are constantly monitoring Ivan Toney, while Ollie Watkins appears a more complicated option. Benjamin Sesko is also in their sights, but given his relatively small 50 million euro release clause - many other top European clubs are also in the race.

Slot keen to strengthen

Arne Slot has already made some requests to Liverpool's management for the next summer transfer window. The absolute priority is for a new centre-back, preferably left-footed. Several names are on Liverpool's list, including Goncalo Inacio, who has been followed for a long time and will most likely leave Sporting CP at the end of the season.

Goncalo Inacio's stats in recent seasons Flashscore

Another topic that will involve Liverpool and Arne Slot in the coming weeks is linked to Mohamed Salah. Al Ittihad are ready for a new attempt with a monstrous offer that could allow the Reds to self-finance most of their upcoming moves. Although nothing has been decided yet, Liverpool are already monitoring some possible replacements, such as Leroy Sane - whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 - Johan Bakayoko (PSV) and Estevao (Palmeiras).