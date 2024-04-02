Rudy's Rumour Mill: Arsenal consider Gyokeres clause, Liverpool eye Salah successor

Liverpool are working on Mohamed Salah's replacement, Arsenal want a new striker and Inter Milan are keen for a fresh face in between the sticks. Here are some of the main transfer rumours over the last few days from TribalFootball's transfer expert, Rudy Galetti.

No chance of Roma stay for Huijsen

Dean Huijsen is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players showing off his talent in Serie A. After arriving at Roma in January on loan, the Dutch-born defender has had an immediate impact on the squad and with both Jose Mourinho, and more recently, Daniele de Rossi.

Both coaches were immediately convinced by the player and his talent. However, his time with the Giallorossi is bound to end in June as his parent club, Juventus, considers the centre-back an important player to be included in next season's squad.

The Bianconeri would only change their mind if they were to receive a huge offer worth more than 40 million euros. Roma will certainly not be able to offer that, so they are already looking for an alternative at the end of the season.

Liverpool preparing for Salah exit

Mohamed Salah was a key protagonist in Liverpool's victory against Brighton, which allowed the Reds to move top of the Premier League table. The Egyptian will certainly be an important player in this final part of the season - a campaign which could also be his last with Liverpool.

With a contract that expires in June 2025, some clubs like Al Ittihad and Al Hilal will increase the pressure on Salah. Liverpool, however, will not be caught unprepared in the event of his departure and are already monitoring possible replacements, such as Johan Bakayoko who could bid farewell to PSV.

Salah's league stats this season Flashscore

It's also worth keeping an eye on Leroy Sane, whose contract with Bayern expires in 2025. On the contrary, Raphinha doesn't arouse interest, although the Brazilian winger could be sacrificed in the summer by Barcelona in order to improve their debt situation.

Inter seeking new keeper

Serie A leaders Inter, who are closing in on winning the 20th Scudetto in their history, are already starting to plan for next season. After the free agent moves of Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi - who will both arrive in the summer - the Nerazzurri are also evaluating the situation of their goalkeepers.

The presence of Emil Audero is not certain, with some Italian clubs keeping tabs on him and the player also being interested in a new experience elsewhere. For these reasons, Inter are looking for a possible replacement and Bento is the preferred name.

The Nerazzurri have been in talks with the Brazilian player for weeks and personal terms don't seem to be an issue. In fact, Bento is keen to land in Serie A and join the 2023 UEFA Champions League runners-up. The main obstacle, however, remains his current club, Athletico Paranaense.

Arsenal in the hunt for striker

Despite the recent draw with Manchester City, the title race remains open and will probably continue until the last day of the season. Regardless of results on the pitch, the Gunners are already looking ahead to next year with the arrival of a new striker the absolute priority.

Viktor Gyokeres is the name at the top of their list. The Swedish forward, who is having a great season at Sporting CP, has a release clause of 100 million euros in his contract and the Portuguese club is almost certain that at least one of the teams in the race will pay that amount in the coming months.

In fact, the competition for Gyokeres is very fierce. Chelsea and Man Utd also want him in England, AC Milan in Italy and PSG in France are just some of the other clubs interested in his signature.