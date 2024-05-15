Villa's Champions League qualification a 'very special day,' says Emery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Villa's Champions League qualification a 'very special day,' says Emery

Villa's Champions League qualification a 'very special day,' says Emery

Emery has led Villa back to the top
Emery has led Villa back to the top Reuters
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery celebrated a "very special day" after the Premier League club clinched a spot in Europe's top-tier club football competition for the first time since 1983 and said he is excited by the future of his team.

The West Midlands side secured the Champions League spot on Tuesday after Tottenham suffered a 2-0 home loss to Manchester City in the Premier League. Aston Villa had won the old European Cup, the precursor to the Champions League, in 1982, but have not played in the continental competition for 41 years.

Villa are fourth in the Premier League standings with 68 points, five more than Tottenham, who sit fifth with one game to play. City are now within touching distance of an unprecedented fourth successive Premier League title.

"It's a very special day today," Emery told Villa's website. "It was our dream when we started the season to be here. To play Champions League is, after the Premier League, the best.

"You can play in the Premier League against the best teams in the world, it's very difficult. When you are playing in the Champions League you are playing against the best teams, at the same time, from other countries. And it's amazing.

"And we are always responsible about the history here, we know the history of Aston Villa is so long and so successful. Even in the Champions League, before it was the European Cup, we knew the responsibility was to try to increase our level, try to be demanding and to dream.

"I want to enjoy more and, next year, now the new challenge starts for us. To build again a team, and being strong to go and always increase our level. This is our objective."

The confirmation of their top-four finish coincided with the club's End of Season Awards Dinner at Villa Park, where captain John McGinn also spoke on the achievement.

"On behalf of all the players, it's been an amazing season," the 29-year-old Scotland international said.

"We got promoted, we got into the Premier League and were seven points behind with four games to play, we managed to stay in the league.

"We kept building and thankfully we've achieved something we haven't done for 40 years. So, on behalf of all the players and staff, we're over the moon, we're delighted."

Villa will conclude their campaign with a trip on Sunday to in-form Crystal Palace, who are 12th in the league.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePremier LeagueMcGinn JohnAston Villa
Related Articles
Premier League left sweating on extra Champions League place after bad night for England
EXCLUSIVE: Ray Parlour on what Arsenal will be thinking following Aston Villa defeat
Qualifying for Europe would be massive, says Newcastle's Gordon after Spurs win
Show more
Football
Michel not confident about Girona beating Barcelona to second place
Southgate and England embracing new data-crunching technology and AI ahead of Euro 2024
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Manchester United looking at Tuchel, Arsenal keen to strengthen attack
Crucial that Real Madrid enter Champions League final in good form, says Ancelotti
Job not done, warns Guardiola as Manchester City edge towards title
'Foundations are pretty fragile,' says angry Postecoglou after Spurs fans celebrate loss
Villarreal dent Girona hopes of second place finish as Bertrand Traore secures shock win
Rodri: Man City can 'make history' with fourth consecutive title
Five-star Real Madrid thump Alaves with Vinicius Junior at the double
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Tennis Tracker: Gauff beats Zheng to reach Rome semi-finals, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings