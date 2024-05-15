Michel not confident about Girona beating Barcelona to second place

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Michel not confident about Girona beating Barcelona to second place

Michel not confident about Girona beating Barcelona to second place

Michel feels Barcelona will be too hard to catch
Michel feels Barcelona will be too hard to catch Reuters
It will not be easy for Girona to secure a second-place finish in LaLiga after they slipped to a 1-0 home loss to Villarreal on Tuesday but the players will give their all to try and finish an impressive season on a high, manager Michel said.

Girona failed to reclaim the second spot after their defeat to the eighth-placed side, with Barcelona now having the edge. Girona are third on 75 points, one behind Barca, who have a game in hand.

"I see it as very difficult," Michel told reporters. "Barca are already in second place with two wins and can win all three games. It's a very complicated situation for second place.

"I see everyone in the team really fired up. These players just have to be applauded for the season they are having.

"After winning against Barcelona (4-2 earlier in May) we had two games we could have won and we only got one point."

The top of LaLiga
The top of LaLigaFlashscore

Girona visit Valencia, ninth in the league, on Sunday. They conclude their campaign at home against lowly-ranked Granada on May 25. Barca's remaining league fixtures include Almeria, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

Michel said he was proud of his team and the fans despite the disappointing result.

"They (fans) have shown us that they are with the team, that they are happy with the way we do things. They know that together we are much stronger. I am very proud of the fans," the Spaniard said.

With their best finish of 10th coming in the 2017-18 and 2022-23 campaigns, Girona's place in next season's Champions League is in doubt.

According to The Times, Premier League reigning champions Manchester City and their sister club Girona will not both be able to compete in next season's Champions League unless Abu Dhabi's City Football Group, who acquired 47% of the LaLiga club in 2017, reduce their shareholding in one of the teams.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGironaBarcelona
Related Articles
European football talking points: PSV and Real Madrid win titles, Metz facing relegation
Xavi admits Barcelona have 'huge amount' to change next season
Girona leapfrog Barcelona into second place after victory over their Catalan rivals
Show more
Football
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders agrees to join RB Salzburg
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: ‘A national shame’ - Nyamweya blasts FKF for moving Kenya matches to Malawi
Departing Kylian Mbappe to sit out Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Nice
Haaland calls for Manchester City to 'relax' ahead of title race finale
Race for the Scudetto: Motta's masterpiece, Atalanta peaking and Allegri's out the door
Southgate and England embracing new data-crunching technology and AI ahead of Euro 2024
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Manchester United looking at Tuchel, Arsenal keen to strengthen attack
Villa's Champions League qualification a 'very special day,' says Emery
Crucial that Real Madrid enter Champions League final in good form, says Ancelotti
Most Read
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day
Dominik Szoboszlai gets shot at Euro glory with Hungary as Rossi names squad
EURO Rewind: USSR and the first European champion in history
Erik ten Hag pleads for patience with out-of-form striker Rasmus Hojlund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings