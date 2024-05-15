Michel not confident about Girona beating Barcelona to second place

It will not be easy for Girona to secure a second-place finish in LaLiga after they slipped to a 1-0 home loss to Villarreal on Tuesday but the players will give their all to try and finish an impressive season on a high, manager Michel said.

Girona failed to reclaim the second spot after their defeat to the eighth-placed side, with Barcelona now having the edge. Girona are third on 75 points, one behind Barca, who have a game in hand.

"I see it as very difficult," Michel told reporters. "Barca are already in second place with two wins and can win all three games. It's a very complicated situation for second place.

"I see everyone in the team really fired up. These players just have to be applauded for the season they are having.

"After winning against Barcelona (4-2 earlier in May) we had two games we could have won and we only got one point."

The top of LaLiga Flashscore

Girona visit Valencia, ninth in the league, on Sunday. They conclude their campaign at home against lowly-ranked Granada on May 25. Barca's remaining league fixtures include Almeria, Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla.

Michel said he was proud of his team and the fans despite the disappointing result.

"They (fans) have shown us that they are with the team, that they are happy with the way we do things. They know that together we are much stronger. I am very proud of the fans," the Spaniard said.

With their best finish of 10th coming in the 2017-18 and 2022-23 campaigns, Girona's place in next season's Champions League is in doubt.

According to The Times, Premier League reigning champions Manchester City and their sister club Girona will not both be able to compete in next season's Champions League unless Abu Dhabi's City Football Group, who acquired 47% of the LaLiga club in 2017, reduce their shareholding in one of the teams.