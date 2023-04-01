Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below.

Arsenal v Wolves - Saturday 3pm

A general view of the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Partey T. (Muscle Injury)

Smith Rowe E. (Knee Injury)

Timber J. (Knee Injury)

Vieira F. (Groin Injury)

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

Hodge J. (Shoulder Injury)

Neto P. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Ait Nouri R. (Ankle Injury)

Brentford v Luton - Saturday 3pm

A general view of the Gtech Community Stadium
Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Collins N. (Ankle Injury)

Henry R. (Knee Injury)

Hickey A. (Thigh Injury)

Schade K. (Hip Injury)

Toney I. (Suspended)

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Andersen M. (Thigh Injury)

Burke R. (Injury)

Lokonga A. S. (Thigh Injury)

Nakamba M. (Knee Injury)

Potts D. (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Damsgaard M. (Knock)

Dasilva J. (Thigh Injury)

Jensen M. (Knock)

Roerslev Rasmussen M. (Knock)

Kabore I. (Concussion)

Woodrow C. (Calf Injury)

Burnley v Sheffield United - Saturday 3pm

A general view of the Turf Moor stadium
Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Foster L. (Illness)

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Basham C. (Ankle Injury)

Brewster R. (Thigh Injury)

Davies T. (Injury)

Egan J. (Ankle Injury)

Jebbison D. (Muscle Injury)

Norrington-Davies R. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Cork J. (Injury)

Muric A. (Illness)

Nottingham Forest v Everton - Saturday 5.30pm

A general view of the City Ground
Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Awoniyi T. (Groin Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Alli D. (Muscle Injury)

Gomes A. (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Sangare I. (Illness)

Onana A. (Calf Injury)

Newcastle v Man Utd - Saturday 8pm

A general view of St James' Park
Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Anderson E. (Back Injury)

Barnes H. (Ankle Injury)

Botman S. (Knee Injury)

Burn D. (Back Injury)

Manquillo J. (Groin Injury)

Murphy J. (Shoulder Injury)

Targett M. (Injury)

Tonali S. (Suspended)

Willock J. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Wilson C. (Thigh Injury)

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Hamstring Injury)

Diallo A. (Knee Injury)

Eriksen C. (Knee Injury)

Evans J. (Injury)

Malacia T. (Muscle Injury)

Martinez Li. (Foot Injury)

Mount M. (Injury)

Sancho J. (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

Longstaff S. (Ankle Injury)

Bournemouth v Aston Villa - Sunday 2pm

A general view of the Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Aarons M. (Thigh Injury)

Adams T. (Thigh Injury)

Fredericks R. (Calf Injury)

Marcondes E. (Ankle Injury)

Randolph D. (Illness)

Scott A. (Knee Injury)

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Buendia E. (Knee Injury)

Kamara B. (Yellow Cards)

Mings T. (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Kelly L. (Thigh Injury)

Traore B. (Muscle Injury)

Chelsea v Brighton - Sunday 2pm

A general view of Stamford Bridge
Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Chalobah T. (Thigh Injury)

Chilwell B. (Thigh Injury)

Chukwuemeka C. (Knee Injury)

Cucurella M. (Yellow Cards)

Fofana W. (Knee Injury)

James R. (Red Card)

Lavia R. (Ankle Injury)

Nkunku C. (Knee Injury)

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Dahoud M. (Red Card)

Dunk L. (Red Card)

Enciso J. (Knee Injury)

Estupinan P. (Injury)

Fati A. (Calf Injury)

Lamptey T. (Muscle Injury)

March S. (Knee Injury)

Webster A. (Knock)

Welbeck D. (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bettinelli M. (Injury)

Liverpool v Fulham - Sunday 2pm

A general view of Anfield
Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Alisson (Muscle Injury)

Bajcetic S. (Calf Injury)

Diogo Jota (Muscle Injury)

Robertson A. (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Diop I. (Foot Injury)

Rodrigo Muniz (Injury)

Traore A. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE: None

West Ham v Crystal Palace - Sunday 2pm

A general view of the London Stadium
West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Antonio M. (Knee Injury)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Doucoure C. (Achilles Tendon Injury)

Eze E. (Ankle Injury)

Henderson D. (Thigh Injury)

Rak-Sakyi J. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Bowen J. (Knee Injury)

Kudus M. (Illness)

Tomkins J. (Calf Injury)

Man City v Tottenham - Sunday 4.30pm

A general view of the Etihad Stadium
Man City

WON'T PLAY:

De Bruyne K. (Thigh Injury)

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Bentancur R. (Ankle Injury)

Maddison J. (Ankle Injury)

Perisic I. (Knee Injury)

Richarlison (Pelvis Injury)

Romero C. (Red Card)

Sessegnon R. (Thigh Injury)

Solomon M. (Knee Injury)

Whiteman A. (Ankle Injury)

van de Ven M. (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Kovacic M. (Thigh Injury)

Nunes M. (Muscle Injury)

Sarr P. M. (Injury)

Mentions
