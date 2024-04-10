Derby Week: The battle for Cairo - a duel between two of the best clubs in the city

Derby Week: The battle for Cairo - a duel between two of the best clubs in the city

The current African champions are Ivory Coast, who won the AFCON for the third time in their history in February. However, the continent's most successful nation is Egypt. The Pharaohs, as their national team is nicknamed, have been African champions seven times and also possess the strongest football clubs. This is reflected in the importance and size of the local derbies, especially the Cairo derby.

It is from there that the two most frequent winners of the African Champions League come from. Al Ahly have won it 11 times and are the reigning champions, while Zamalek have won it five times (the last coming in 2002).

Both clubs also boast the most titles in Egypt. Al Ahly are the clear leaders with 43 championships (and are defending champions), while Zamalek has reigned victorious on 14 occasions.

Their derby is, in addition to a battle for football supremacy over the city, the country and the continent, also a clash between two distinct groups of Egyptian society. Zamalek is based in Giza, which with the cities of Cairo, New Cairo, Shubra al-Kheima, Helwan and others, form the Greater Cairo metropolitan area. However, they play all their matches at the Cairo International Stadium.

Zamalek play home games far from their real seat. P3K / Google Earth

Egypt's history was heavily influenced by Europeans, especially the British, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Suez Canal, which was completed in 1869, played an important political role. Britain was the largest shareholder in the company operating this important waterway.

Soon its controllers sat directly in the Egyptian government. Initially, many of the people there viewed British power and influence over the direction of the country neutrally. However, after several armed conflicts between the British military and Egyptian civilians, nationalist anti-British resentment intensified in society. And it is on this dispute that the rivalry between the Al Ahly and Zamalek clubs rests.

Rivalry at all levels

Al Ahly was founded in 1907. The word "ahly" in Arabic means national. The club represented growing Egyptian nationalism, the desire for independence and opposition to colonial interference by European states in the country.

Zamalek was founded four years later. Among the main figures behind its birth are the Belgian lawyer George Merzbach and the famous British archaeologist and Egyptologist Howard Carter. The club's first names include the English Cairo International Sports Club (C.I.S.C.) or the later long-standing name El Mokhtalat Club.

These names indicate the values the organization adopted. The term "mokhtalat" means mixed in Arabic and in the name symbolises the union of Egyptians and Europeans. Later, the club was renamed after Zamalek Island on the Nile, one of the most prestigious areas of the capital.

Different attitudes, political views and social groups represented the two rivals in the years that followed. During the time of the Egyptian kingdom, Zamalek was associated with the ruling garrison and referred to as the royal club. In contrast, Al Ahly stood in opposition.

Often, their football matches against each other turned more into political disputes, which often turned into violent conflicts. Many of the incidents that took place in stadiums during the Cairo derby also claimed human lives.

The atmosphere in the battles between Al Ahly and Zamalek is very tense, given the historical context, even today. The two clubs still represent different social classes. Al Ahly is a club of 'the people', while Zamalek is largely identified with the upper class.

The strong and multi-layered charge, hand in hand with the high sporting level of the rivalry between two of Africa's best teams, makes the Cairo derby one of the most watched matches on the world football calendar. The whole of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will watch the contest.

The last time the two urban rivals faced each other was a month ago, with Al Ahly coming out on top in the Egyptian Cup.

You can follow their upcoming game on Monday, April 15 at 19:00 CET with Flashscore.

Next derby of the week

Friday, April 12

Poland - I. Liga (2nd League)

Resovia Rzeszow - Stal Rzeszow

Derby Rzeszow (Rzeszow derby)

The city of nearly 200,000, Rzeszow (Rzeszow in Czech) in the southeast of Poland is home to two clubs of approximately equal strength, and on that basis, there is a great rivalry between them. Until 2018, Resovia and Stal competed in the fourth league, then they competed in the third league and currently both clubs are in the second-highest league.

Ireland - Premier Division

Shelbourne FC - Bohemian FC

Northside derby (North Dublin derby)

The stadiums of Shelbourne FC and Bohemian FC are just two kilometres apart. Both of these North Dublin clubs are among the most successful Irish sides in history. The rivalry between the two reached a peak in the early 21st century, with one or the other winning the title in six consecutive seasons.

Colombia - Primera A

Deportivo Cali - America de Cali

Clasico Vallecaucano (Clasico Valle del Cauca)

Cali is Colombia's third-largest city, with a population of over 2.2 million. It is also home to two large and successful clubs. Both have achieved continuously good results, almost throughout their existence. The derby record is also very even, which means that the rivalry is strong.

Saturday, April 13

Japan - J1 League

Tokyo Verdy - FC Tokyo

Tokyo derby (Tokyo derby)

Tokyo Verdy returns to Japan's top competition after 15 long years. Since then, the Tokyo derby between Verdy and Tokyo FC has only been played three times - twice in the second league in 2011 (both matches ended in draws) and in the cup in 2023 (FC Tokyo won after extra time).

Australia - A-League

Sydney FC - Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney derby (Derby of Sydney)

Alessandro del Piero, the scorer of the first-ever goal in the Battle of Sydney, said of this rivalry that it was a European-style derby. He's right, at least in the atmosphere. He's told Derby Week about it before. In the last eight matches between the two sides, the winner has changed regularly. Only a point separates the two city rivals in the table.

Czech Republic - FORTUNA: LIGA

Bohemians - Sparta

Small Prague derby

Sparta and Slavia are the biggest rivals in Prague and the Czech Republic. Bohemians and Sparta will meet for the third time this season. Both previous meetings were won by Sparta.

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Premijer Liga

Zrinjski Mostar - Velez Mostar

Mostarski gradski derbi (Mostar city derby)

Zrinjski won their first meeting of the season in October with a clear 3-0 victory. However, in their second match just a month later, Velež gained revenge with the same result. The city rivals are currently vying for second place in the table.

Italy - Serie A

Torino - Juventus

Derby della Mole

The clash between Torino and Juventus is the oldest city derby in Italian football. The rivalry is called Derby della Mole after the city's architectural monument and symbol, the Mole Antonelliana. Torino has not won against a more famous opponent in 19 matches (since 2015).

Norway - Eliteserien

Fredrikstad FK - Sarpsborg 08

Östfold derby (Derby region Östfold)

The cities of Fredrikstad and Sarpsborg are separated by just 15 kilometres in the south of Norway. Fredrikstad FK returns to the top Norwegian competition after 12 years. It has been waiting just as long for a win against its regional rival. Sarpsborg 08 has dominated the last 10 derbies, although most of them were friendlies.

Sunday, April 14

Mexico - Liga MX

CF Monterrey - Tigres de la UANL

Clásico del Norte (Clásico del Norte)

The rivalry between CF Monterrey and Tigres is the biggest in northern Mexico, with both clubs comfortably being the strongest. Monterrey is a large metropolitan area with a population of more than five million. It includes, among others, Guadalupe, where CF Monterrey has its stadium (the beautiful Estadio BBVA will be one of the host stadiums for the 2026 World Cup), and San Nicolás de los Garza, which is home to Tigres.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga (2. Liga)

Eintracht Braunschweig - Hannover 96

Niedersachsen Derby (Lower Saxony Derby)

The cities of Braunschweig and Hannover lie 70 kilometres apart in the state of Lower Saxony in northern Germany. The top clubs from both cities have recently been competing against each other in the second tier. Braunschweig is fighting for survival, while Hannover for the chance to gain promotion.

Norway - Eliteserien

Viking FK - SK Brann

Vestlandsderby (Vestland derby)

Two clubs representing two major Norwegian ports will go head-to-head. Viking FK is based in Stavanger, SK Brann in Bergen. Both rivals have ambitions to finish top of the table (last season Brann finished second, Viking fourth). The last five matches between them have always been won by Viking.

Czech Republic - Fortuna Liga

Baník Ostrava - MFK Karvina

Silesian derby

Silesia is one of the three historical places within the Czech Republic (the other two being Bohemia and Moravia). In football, it is mainly represented by three clubs - Baník Ostrava, MFK Karvina and SFC Opava. Between 2018 and 2021, all three were even part of the top Czech division.

Croatia - HNL

NK Istra 1961 - HNK Rijeka

Derby della Ucka (Derby of the Učka Mountains)

Derby Week covered the derby between the clubs from Croatian Istria - Istra 1961 and HNK Rijeka - at the beginning of the season. In their summer clash, Rijeka gave their rivals a 6-0 drubbing. The second derby in October ended 1-1. The third one belonged to Rijeka again: 3-0. Now the last match of the season is on the agenda, with Rijeka going for the Croatian title.

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Premijer Liga

Željezničar Sarajevo - FK Sarajevo

Sarajevo derby (Sarajevo derby)

The Sarajevo match between Zeljeznicar and FK is sometimes referred to as the Eternal (Vjeciti) derby. The match between these two big teams divides the capital's society in half.

Belgium - Beker van Belgie (Cup)

RSC Anderlecht - Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Brussels derby (Brussels derby)

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise was promoted to the Belgian Jupiler League in 2021 and immediately placed themselves among the top. Since then, they have held an exceptional record in battles with Brussels rivals Anderlecht. Of the nine encounters, they have won eight and drawn once. Anderlecht would need to break the losing streak against RUSG now. Both Brussels teams are the biggest candidates to win the title.