Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026

Barcelona officially announce Hansi Flick as new head coach until 2026

Updated
Hansi Flick is the new coach of Barcelona
Hansi Flick is the new coach of BarcelonaProfimedia
Barcelona have announced Hansi Flick (59) as their new head coach, following the sacking of Xavi Hernandez (44). The former coach of Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich and the German national team has signed a contract with the Catalan giants until 2026, the club announced on Wednesday.

Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi, who was dismissed on Friday.

In a statement, the club said it had "chosen a man well known for his teams' high pressing, intense and daring style of play which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football."

Flick said it was an honour and a dream to be the Barcelona coach.

"I'm really looking forward to start working for this amazing club. Since I have arrived I have seen that everyone loves this club and does everything they can for its success," he told Barca TV.

"In the first team, there is a good mix of experienced players and talented young players. I think we have to work to be able to improve... I won a few titles with Bayern Munich and I'd like to continue this path at Barcelona."

Barcelona highlighted the German's success during the 2019/20 season at the helm of Bayern, with whom he won six trophies - the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the Champions League, the German Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Xavi was sacked last week after a trophy-less season in which Barca finished 10 points behind champions Real Madrid, lost the Spanish Super Cup final to their arch-rivals and were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St Germain in the last eight.

Barcelona finished the season in second
Barcelona finished the season in secondFlashscore

Xavi originally announced in January that he would leave following this season but then later agreed with the club to see out his contract, which ran until the summer of 2025. However, last week, the club management decided to end his contract early after all.

Prior to Flick's announcement, the club released a statement announcing the decision to sever Xavi's contract.

"The club wishes to publicly thank Xavi and the rest of his coaching staff for their commitment, dedication and generosity, and for their help in reaching an agreement to sever the contract.

"Furthermore, we wish him success in the future on both a personal and professional level," the statement read.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaFlick HansiBarcelonaXaviTransfer News
Related Articles
Xavi wins his final game as manager of Barcelona against Sevilla on last day of LaLiga
Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona ahead of final game
Sevilla manager Flores slams Barcelona treatment of 'legends' after Xavi sacking
Show more
Football
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
The Curtain Falls: Andre Ayew's omission from Ghana squad signals end of an era
Enes Unal makes Bournemouth move permanent, signing a four-year deal
Dortmund's Hummels bitter but understanding of Germany snub for Euro 2024
Track football performances in real time! Flashscore launches live player ratings
The incredible rise of Ayoub El Kaabi: The Casablanca carpenter turned Olympiacos hero
Simba miss out on CAF Champions League for first time in six years as Yanga claim crown
Updated
Chelsea and Liverpool leading the chase for Leeds dazzler Summerville
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea look to close Osimhen deal as City hunt De Bruyne's successor
Most Read
Cameroon federation president Eto’o and coach in angry exchange
Conference League Final: Fiorentina in showpiece again, this time as favourites
The numbers behind Galatasaray's historic 24th Super Lig triumph
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings