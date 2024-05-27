MLB roundup: Tigers top Jays in offensive showcase, Orioles sweep White Sox

Matt Vierling (27) hit a game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers outslugged the visiting Toronto Blue Jays for a 14-11 victory on Sunday.

Vierling's game-winner came off Jordan Romano (1-2) and extended Detroit's winning streak to three games. Spencer Torkelson singled and Kerry Carpenter was intentionally walked to get to Vierling in the ninth.

Carson Kelly hit a three-run shot, while Torkelson also homered for the Tigers. Mark Canha had three hits, including a two-run single. Andy Ibanez and Javier Baez each drove in two runs. Mason Englert (1-0) got the victory in relief.

Toronto's Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits and drove in a run for the Blue Jays. Cavan Biggio hit a two-run home run and Isiah Kiner-Falefa added a solo shot.

Kyle Bradish pitched seven no-hit innings and Adley Rutschman and Colton Cowser homered as visiting Baltimore defeated Chicago to secure a four-game sweep.

Bradish (1-0) spread out four walks while matching a career high with 11 strikeouts. He threw 63 of his 103 pitches for strikes, pacing the Orioles on a combined one-hitter.

Baltimore benefited from the long ball to send the White Sox to their ninth loss in 10 games. Danny Mendick drew Chicago within 3-1 with a pinch-hit home run against Danny Coulombe leading off the eighth, the hosts' only hit of the game.

Ben Lively threw seven strong innings and got just enough support from the bullpen to lead Cleveland to a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep and extending the Guardians' winning streak to nine games.

Lively (4-2), who has won each of his past three starts, gave up two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five. The Guardians finished with just six hits, getting two apiece from Andres Gimenez and Johnathan Rodriguez.

The Angels made things interesting with two runs in the eighth inning to get within 5-4, but Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17th save. Matt Thaiss clubbed a two-run homer in the fifth for Los Angeles.

Jonathan India and Nick Martini drove in two runs apiece as Cincinnati completed a weekend sweep and handed visiting Los Angeles a season-high fifth straight loss.

Nick Martinez (2-3) followed Reds opener Brent Suter and allowed one hit over 4 1/3 innings for the win. Alexis Diaz relieved Carson Spiers with one out in the ninth and struck out Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages for his 10th save.

The Dodgers avoided the shutout with a run in the ninth inning. Shohei Ohtani reached on an infield single and moved to second on defensive indifference before scoring on Freddie Freeman's one-out double against Spiers.