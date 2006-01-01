MLB roundup: Walk-off HR caps Astros' comeback victory over Dodgers

Alex Bregman (30) socked a walk-off home run leading off the ninth inning as the Houston Astros capped a rally from a five-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Saturday.

Bregman's second career walk-off homer came when he drilled a 1-0 sinker from Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen (5-3) out to left field. His 14th home run on the season covered 403 feet and clinched Houston's win of this three-game interleague series.

After rallying for four runs in the sixth inning, the Astros scored twice off Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson in the eighth to knot the score at 6-6. Jeremy Pena and Jon Singleton produced run-scoring singles for the Astros, who then loaded the bases with two outs before Treinen entered and struck out Jose Altuve to end the frame.

Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two runs and two RBIs. The highlight of the game was his leadoff blast in the third. He crushed a 2-1 fastball from Astros starter Ronel Blanco into the stairwell atop the back row of the upper deck in right field. Ohtani recorded an exit velocity of 118.7 miles per hour with his National League-leading 32nd homer, a seismic blast perhaps conservatively estimated at 443 feet.

Austin Wells hit a sacrifice fly and Gleyber Torres added a two-run double in the 10th inning to finish New York's come-from-behind win over host Boston.

Tyler O'Neill (3-for-4, four RBIs) hit go-ahead homers in the fifth and seventh innings for the Red Sox, but New York scored single runs in the eighth and ninth to tie the game. In the ninth, Trent Grisham's two-out double off Kenley Jensen, who blew his third save of the season, tied the game at 8.

Aaron Judge went 4-for-4 with a double, homer, three RBIs and three runs to lead New York's 16-hit attack and making Sunday's game the rubber match of their three-game series. New York's Clay Holmes (2-4) threw two scoreless innings for the win.

Jorge Polanco had two home runs among his three hits and three RBIs and Victor Robles added three hits to lift visiting Seattle to a win against reeling Chicago.

The White Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead on Andrew Vaughn's third-inning RBI single but ultimately lost for the 31st time this season when scoring first. Chicago is 53 games below .500.

Collin Snider (1-1) earned the victory with a scoreless fifth. Brooks Baldwin had three hits for the White Sox.

Michael King struck out nine and took a one-hitter into the seventh inning while Manny Machado homered against his former team as San Diego beat host Baltimore, winning its seventh game in a row.

Machado, whose 14th homer of the season was a three-run shot in the seventh, and Xander Bogaerts each had three hits and Jackson Merrill supplied two sacrifice flies for the Padres. King (9-6) posted his fourth victory in his last five starts, allowing two runs.

The Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games and are guaranteed to lose their third consecutive home series going into Sunday afternoon's series finale. Cedric Mullins drove in four runs with a two-run, seventh-inning double off reliever Stephen Kolek and a two-run homer in the ninth off Logan Gillaspie.