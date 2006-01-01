Advertisement
  Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden

Funeral for ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson held in Sweden

Eriksson's funeral took place in Torsby
Eriksson's funeral took place in TorsbyAdam Ihse / TT News Agency via REUTERS
The funeral of Sven-Goran Eriksson, the first foreigner to manage England's national football team, was held on Friday in the small Swedish town where he grew up before embarking on a career that would span many decades, countries and trophies.

A soft-spoken but determined coach, Eriksson guided teams in Sweden, Portugal and Italy to major trophies in the 1980s and 1990s before taking on the England job in 2001, managing stars such as David Beckham, with whom he formed a close bond.

Eriksson announced in January that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer and spent much of the ensuing months reconnecting with many of the places and people central to his career before he died last month.

The funeral took place in Torsby, a rural town of less than 5,000 people near the border with Norway, and was attended by several hundred people inside the church, including Beckham.

Others followed the service on a big screen set up outside and the funeral was given blanket coverage by Swedish media.

Tributes flowed in from prime ministers, clubs and former players on news of his death while national teams including England and Sweden played with black arm bands during the recent international break.

Eriksson, known in Sweden simply as "Svennis", led England to the 2002 and 2006 World Cup quarter-finals, and to the 2004 European Championship, managing a golden generation of players that besides Beckham included stars such as Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

He began building his international reputation when he guided Swedish club IFK Goteborg to the UEFA Cup title in 1982 and went on to win silverware as coach of Portugal's Benfica and Italian clubs AS Roma, Fiorentina, Lazio and Sampdoria.

Unable to end England's trophy drought, he left the helm of the national side in 2006, going on to coach Manchester City and Leicester City as well as Mexico and Ivory Coast and clubs in China and the Philippines.

