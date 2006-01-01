Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Jitka Klimkova resigns as New Zealand women's football coach

Jitka Klimkova resigns as New Zealand women's football coach

Klimkova managed only 11 victories from 39 games
Klimkova managed only 11 victories from 39 gamesREUTERS / Molly Darlington
New Zealand women's coach Jitka Klimkova (50) has resigned halfway through her six-year contract months after being cleared by an independent investigation into a "workplace employment" matter.

Czech Klimkova, who coached the Football Ferns to their first World Cup match win last year on home soil, departs with immediate effect after managing only 11 victories from 39 games.

Klimkova went on leave in May after the New Zealand Football (NZF) launched the investigation and was then cleared in June.

She was to resume her role for the Paris Olympics but in an NZF statement in early July she said it was not the right time to return citing the team environment and an incomplete "restorative process".

Under interim coach Michael Mayne, New Zealand crashed out of the Olympic group stage with three straight defeats while shipping six goals.

Mayne will nonetheless remain in the role while "campaign planning" continues for the 2027 World Cup, NZF said.

It added that Klimkova will work for NZF for the next six months supporting the high-performance department and national team activity.

"I want to thank Jitka for her time as Ford Football Ferns head coach and the major role she has played in bringing through a new generation of players," NZF boss Andrew Pragnell said in a statement on Friday.

"She will forever be remembered as the coach who led us to our first ever FIFA Women's World Cup win, a historic, game-changing moment for football in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Though not short of resources or match practice before the World Cup, the Ferns slumped to a record low in the world rankings under Klimkova and now languish at number 31.

"This experience was a challenge and made me stronger," Klimkova said in the NZF statement.

"I believe now is the right time to step away and let another coach carry on."

Mentions
FootballNew Zealand W
Related Articles
Three Premier League teams with a point to prove this weekend
Canada shake off points deduction to reach Olympic knockouts
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller
Show more
Football
Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopeful Martin Odegaard injury not as bad as feared
Inter and AC Milan reject plan to renovate San Siro
New Champions League format won't change Luis Enrique's ways at PSG
Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033
Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are unaffected by criticism
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler youngest to win manager of the month
Why Martin Odegaard's absence will leave creative hole in Arsenal midfield
Eddie Howe pleased with Sandro Tonali return as Newcastle look to build momentum at Wolves
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings