Austria's Bernd Wiesberger rejoins DP World Tour after LIV Golf spell

Austrian golfer Bernd Wiesberger (38) will compete on the DP World Tour in 2024 after spending two seasons with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit, the European tour said on Thursday.

Wiesberger, an eight-time winner on the European tour, left to join LIV in 2022. He lost his contract after finishing 41st in the individual standings in the 2023 LIV season and became a free agent.

The DP World Tour said Wiesberger had fulfilled all sanctions imposed on him for competing in the rival tour.

"Consequently, his request for reinstatement has been granted by DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley, in accordance with the procedure set out in the Members' Regulations," the DP World Tour said in a statement.

In a statement on social media, Wiesberger said he was fully focused on the DP World Tour, adding: "I have never resigned my membership and therefore I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a full schedule once again."