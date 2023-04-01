Austria's Bernd Wiesberger rejoins DP World Tour after LIV Golf spell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. DP World Tour
  4. Austria's Bernd Wiesberger rejoins DP World Tour after LIV Golf spell
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger rejoins DP World Tour after LIV Golf spell
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger
Austria's Bernd Wiesberger
Reuters
Austrian golfer Bernd Wiesberger (38) will compete on the DP World Tour in 2024 after spending two seasons with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit, the European tour said on Thursday.

Wiesberger, an eight-time winner on the European tour, left to join LIV in 2022. He lost his contract after finishing 41st in the individual standings in the 2023 LIV season and became a free agent.

The DP World Tour said Wiesberger had fulfilled all sanctions imposed on him for competing in the rival tour.

"Consequently, his request for reinstatement has been granted by DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley, in accordance with the procedure set out in the Members' Regulations," the DP World Tour said in a statement.

In a statement on social media, Wiesberger said he was fully focused on the DP World Tour, adding: "I have never resigned my membership and therefore I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to play a full schedule once again."

Mentions
GolfWiesberger BerndDP World Tour
Related Articles
Matt Wallace leads DP World Tour Championship after history-making back nine
LIV Golf's 2024 season transfer window sees 10 open roster spots in Phase Two
Rory McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World Tour Championship
Show more
Golf
Smith frustrated as Spanish battler leads Australian PGA Championship
LIV Golf ups international events for 2024, adds Las Vegas stop
Former world number one Scott desperate to end win drought in Queensland
Australia's Cameron Smith eyeing Paris Olympics amid rankings doubt
Woods and McIlroy's virtual golf league delayed a year following venue issues
Jordan Spieth to become player director on PGA Tour board after Rory McIlroy's resignation
Rising star Ludvig Aberg wins first PGA Tour title at RSM Classic
Yang beats Hataoka on 18th hole to clinch LPGA Tour Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard wins DP World Tour Championship by two shots
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings