HC Hamburg confirmed on Monday that Danish backcourt player Nicolaj Jorgensen will be sidelined for several weeks with a persistent knee injury. The 26-year-old is undergoing conservative treatment, with the club targeting a return around late December

Jorgensen is dealing with a stubborn knee issue—reported by BILD as cartilage damage—after undergoing hospital examinations earlier in November. He is currently being treated conservatively rather than undergoing surgery.

The goal is for him to be ready to play again for the matches on 19 and 22 December against VfL Gummersbach and TSV Hannover-Burgdorf. With 69 goals in eleven games, Jorgensen is the leading goalscorer for the Hanseatic side.

"It’s not something that can be clearly defined. You have to keep assessing what’s possible," explained HC Hamburg coach Torsten Jansen in the Bundesliga match in Nuremberg.

"Nico is an incredibly important player for us, so his absence is naturally a blow," says Hamburg’s managing director of sport, Johannes Bitter. "Especially in a situation like this, it becomes clear just how important it was to bring in a player of real quality like Luca Witzke, who gives us additional options in the backcourt."

Jorgensen's absence compounds an existing injury crisis in coach Torsten Jansen's backcourt, as right-handed players Moritz Sauter and Einar Ólafsson are also sidelined