British teen Oliver Bearman signs for Haas Formula 1 team for 2025

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. British teen Oliver Bearman signs for Haas Formula 1 team for 2025

British teen Oliver Bearman signs for Haas Formula 1 team for 2025

British is joining Haas
British is joining HaasProfimedia
Teenage British driver Oliver Bearman (19) will compete for the Haas team in Formula 1 next season, the US team announced on Thursday.

The Brit, who made an impressive F1 debut by finishing seventh for Ferrari at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year, has signed a "multi-year" contract.

Bearman is currently a member of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and a reserve driver for Ferrari while contesting the Formula 2 Championship for Prema Racing.

"It's hard to put into words just how much this means to me," Bearman said in a statement from Haas.

"To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for... Haas F1 Team makes me so immensely proud.

"To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing what they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible."

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said: "It's an exciting thing to be able to give a young driver as talented as Oliver Bearman his first full-time seat in Formula 1.

"He's developed into an incredibly mature driver under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari driver academy and the world saw that for themselves when he was called in at the last minute to compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix."

In the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March, Bearman deputised for Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard was diagnosed with appendicitis.

He qualified 11th despite not driving the car until the final practice. He went on to finish seventh in the race.

Bearman will be the fourth Briton on the F1 grid next year, alongside Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingBearman OliverFormula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen back in a happy place for Formula 1 triple header
Russell sees a positive in potential F1 driver ban as Magnussen racks up penalty points
Verstappen hoping to avoid repeat of 2021 nightmare in duel with Norris
Show more
Motorsport
Gloves off for next round of Lando Norris vs Max Verstappen at Silverstone
Former Mercedes F1 engine chief Andy Cowell joins Aston Martin
Three things we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix
George Russell hails 'incredible' Austria win after Max Verstappen in late collision
George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix after Verstappen and Norris collide
Flawless Francesco Bagnaia claims third consecutive Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin hit with Dutch grid penalty
Oscar Piastri angered by 'embarrassing' Austrian GP grid drop
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Bruyne linked with Saudi move, Ten Hag signs Man Utd extension
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
Lionel Messi a doubt for Argentina ahead of Copa América quarter-final with Ecuador

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings