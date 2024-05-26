PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray passes away aged 30

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray passes away aged 30

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray passes away aged 30

Murray won his second PGA title in January
Murray won his second PGA title in January Profimedia
US golfer Grayson Murray, who won his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in January, died on Saturday at the age of 30, the tour said in a statement.

Murray had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge with an unspecified illness during Friday's second round in Texas.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Monahan said he had spoken with Murray's parents to offer condolences and they had "asked that we continue with tournament play.

"They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes."

The Tour did not specify a cause of death.

Murray's second career title in Hawaii in January was an emotional affair, capping a stunning personal comeback from alcohol abuse and mental health issues.

Murray, who had claimed his only prior tour title as a rookie at the 2017 Barbasol Championship, had also been slowed by a motorscooter accident in Bermuda in 2022.

After rolling in a 38-foot birdie putt to win a three-man playoff, Murray said he hoped his return to the winner's circle could provide inspiration for others.

"If I can help one person that's all it takes," he said in Hawaii.

"It's not easy," Murray mused.

"I wanted to give up a lot of times - give up on myself, give up on the game of golf, give up on life at times," he said, adding that he hoped his legacy going forward would be to be "known as a good person."

Murray had been tabbed for stardom from a young age.

He was just 16 when he made his first cut on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour and won three straight Junior World Championships from 2006-08.

A solid season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 saw him return to the PGA Tour, and his Sony Open victory saw him reach a career-high 46th in the world rankings.

Mentions
GolfMurray Grayson
Related Articles
Davis Riley grabs two-shot lead at Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler rallies
Hoffman grabs lead at Charles Schwab Challenge as Scheffler struggles
Korda seals sixth LPGA title of year with win at Mizuho Americas Open
Show more
Golf
Riley leads resurgent Scheffler at Colonial as PGA mourns death of golfer Murray
DeChambeau disappointed but proud after coming up short at PGA Championship
Schauffele relieved to get chip off shoulder after finally adding major to Olympic gold
Xander Schauffele wins PGA Championship for maiden major title
Scottie Scheffler moves on from arrest and leaves Valhalla with head held high
Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa set for final-round showdown at PGA Championship
Most Read
Football Tracker: Everything on the line with promotions and relegations to be settled
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications
Bruno Fernandes urges troubled Manchester United to match his expectations
Xavi 'proud and calm' after being sacked by Barcelona ahead of final game

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings