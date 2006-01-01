Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton signs for Bundesliga rivals Dortmund

Anton was selected by Germany for the Euros
Anton was selected by Germany for the EurosReuters
Borussia Dortmund have signed defender Waldemar Anton (27) from VfB Stuttgart, both Bundesliga sides announced on Monday.

The former Stuttgart captain has signed a deal to stay at Signal Iduna Park until 2028 in a transfer German media reported to be worth 22.5 million euros.

Uzbekistan-born Anton has recently been a part of the German national team, making his debut in March and appearing twice for his country at Euro 2024.

The Champions League runners-up have been looking for a replacement in defence after the departure of veteran Mats Hummels, with Anton being the first signing for new coach Nuri Sahin.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaAnton WaldemarVfB StuttgartDortmundTransfer News
