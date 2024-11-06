Advertisement
Brest move into Champions League top four with impressive win away to Sparta Prague

Danny Lewis
Brest were just too good on the night for the home side
Brest were just too good on the night for the home side
Brest continued to enjoy their debut UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign with a 2-1 win over AC Sparta Prague, who have now lost seven consecutive matches against Ligue 1 sides.

This fixture’s importance for both teams resulted in an intense opening that didn’t quite have the quality to match.

Sparta goalkeeper Peter Vindahl wasn’t worked after kicking the ball straight to Kamory Doumbia but then bravely reached an under-hit Elias Cobbaut backpass ahead of Ludovic Ajorque despite the striker driving in. At the other end, Jakub Pesek’s cutback caused a moment of panic in Les Pirates’ box but came to nothing after hitting Victor Olatunji.

Ajorque still provided a real presence up top for the visitors despite being booked for diving. The striker’s luck wasn’t any better in front of goal, as his effort from a tight angle trickled teasingly past the far post shortly before the half-hour mark and he flicked a header over the crossbar after it.

 Doumbia had a bigger opportunity from a looping Kenny Lala ball into Sparta’s box but he made a complete mess of the shot.

Edimilson Fernandes was far more clinical, latching onto Filip Panak’s attempted clearance from Doumbia’s corner and applying a sweet first-time finish despite slipping as he hit it.

Match stats
Match stats

Pierre Lees-Melou came agonisingly close to doubling his side’s lead with a curling effort within two minutes of the restart, and Vindahl was fortunate to see the ball drift wide after Ajorque blocked his attempted clearance.

The hosts provided a greater response as the hour mark approached but could have found themselves behind as Ajorque’s flick found Mahdi Camara, who turned well in the box but wastefully struck wide.

Having been teed up by his striker again, Camara slipped before hitting a shot that was deflected over the crossbar for a corner – adding to Sparta’s frustration due to how long Doumbia was taking over the set-pieces.

Things got worse for the hosts as Vindahl gifted the ball to Ajorque and his pass was bundled over the line by Kaan Kairinen for an own goal.

Olatunji pounced on Lukas Sadilek’s flick to renew Sparta hopes but there wasn’t time to stop Brest from returning to winning ways and extending their unbeaten start in the UCL to go fourth in the standings. 

In contrast, Sparta have suffered back-to-back Champions League defeats and occupy an elimination spot having also lost six of their last nine matches across all competitions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ludovic Ajorque (Brest)

Check out the match summary here

Mentions
FootballBrestSparta PragueChampions LeagueLudovic Ajorque
