  4. 'Freak' Erling Haaland leaves Manchester City teammates 'speechless' after backheel

AFP
Haaland bagged a brace against Sparta Prague
Haaland bagged a brace against Sparta PragueOLI SCARFF / AFP
Erling Haaland's (24) athleticism stunned Pep Guardiola (53) and his Manchester City teammates with a stunning backheel finish at shoulder height in a 5-0 Champions League rout of Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

The Norwegian scored twice to take his tally to 44 Champions League goals in just 42 appearances in the competition.

But it was his first and City's second goal that caught the eye as he produced a martial arts move to meet Savinho's cross and fire the ball into the ground and up into the top corner.

The finish was eerily similar to a strike against his former club Borussia Dortmund two years ago that earned Haaland the Champions League goal of the season.

"It was an amazing goal. I was speechless after he shot," said Matheus Nunes, who was also on the scoresheet.

"When he scored against Dortmund I was watching on TV and to see this live was amazing."

Phil Foden opened the scoring for City after just three minutes and lauded the 1.94 metre (6ft 4in) striker's flexibility.

"If I tried to do that I'd pull my groin," said Foden. "I don't know how he did it, I just think it's just his long legs.

"He's a freak isn't he. I've seen him score one similar against Borussia Dortmund."

Pep Guardiola took the chance to protect Haaland in the final stages after he had stroked home his second of the night and 13th for the season, robbing him of the chance of a third hat-trick of the campaign already.

Haaland was already off the field by the time City were awarded a penalty, that Nunes converted to round off the scoring.

"It's unbelievable," said Guardiola of Haaland's first goal. "So tall and so flexible.

"Very similar to the Dortmund one a few years ago. Unbelievable. I don't know which was more difficult, both very difficult."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueErling HaalandPhil FodenMatheus Nunes OliveiraManchester CitySparta Prague
