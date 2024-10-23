Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test

Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test

AFP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attends a Champions League press conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attends a Champions League press conferenceJAN KRUGER GETTY IMAGES EUROPE Getty Images via AFP
Pep Guardiola (53) has praised the spirit and desire of his Manchester City players after their last-gasp win against Wolves as he prepares for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sparta Prague.

City, unbeaten this season, go into the game buoyed by John Stones' 95th-minute winner at Molineux on Sunday, which kept them on the shoulders of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The 2023 European champions have four points from their first two games in the group stage of the revamped Champions League after a 0-0 draw with Inter Milan and a 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava.

City, who have won four consecutive Premier League titles, are playing in European football's elite club competition for the 14th straight season.

Guardiola, speaking Tuesday at his pre-match press conference, said the manner of the win at Wolves and the way his men celebrated showed their enduring hunger.

"How we celebrate when a team now is in the position in the bottom (Wolves), how we celebrate in October, not in May or April like it's happened, I feel the team still have the passion," he said.

"How we celebrate in the locker room, I still feel 'OK, they still want it, still we are there' and that means a lot to me, a lot.

"They know, the team, how difficult it is to be consistent for six, seven years. You can be consistent for a month, for a season, but six, seven years and still now we are there. All the teams go down, still we are in that position."

Guardiola said he was "more than happy" with how his team were coping in the absence of key midfielder Rodri, who has been ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The City boss said it was important to make home advantage count against their Czech opponents, with tough away trips to come to Sporting Lisbon, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

The new-look league format for this season's competition means only the top eight teams out of 36 automatically qualify for the knockout stages after the initial eight-match schedule.

"It is not easy," said Guardiola. "The games we have at home we have to close it, otherwise it'll be difficult to finish in the first eight and that's the target we want to achieve."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueManchester CitySparta Prague
Related Articles
Recovering De Bruyne won't be rushed back, says City manager Guardiola
'I love them': Guardiola hails his Manchester City players after win at Slovan
'Rusty' Phil Foden happy to jump start Man City season in Bratislava rout
Show more
Football
Son to miss Tottenham's home clash with AZ Alkmaar after knock against West Ham
Flashback: The iconic Manchester derby when City shifted the balance of power
Real Madrid duo Courtois and Rodrygo to miss Clasico against Barcelona with leg injuries
Tottenham fined for players' misconduct in victory over West Ham
The Calcio Comment: Does Roma's squad suit Ivan Juric demands?
EXCLUSIVE: Hamann backs Bayern's Kane to break trophy curse under Kompany's guidance
EXCLUSIVE: Erling Haaland's first coach details what makes the Norwegian elite
Juventus' poor performance down to me says coach Thiago Motta after first loss
EXCLUSIVE: Wilfried Bony on his time at Sparta, moving to Man City & struggles with injury
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut
Vinicius hits hat-trick as Real Madrid fight back to beat Dortmund in epic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings