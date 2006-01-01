Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. 'I love them': Guardiola hails his Manchester City players after win at Slovan

'I love them': Guardiola hails his Manchester City players after win at Slovan

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with James McAtee
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates with James McAteeJoe Klamar / AFP
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was delighted with his players after their 4-0 Champions League win at Slovan Bratislava.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee scored on the night, with City also hitting the post four times.

Afterwards, Guardiola said: "You have to do what you have to do.

"It's a joy to be manager of this team. I love it, I love them.

"To come here with this incredible respect and run and the beginning until 0-2 was easier because they were more open, after that they sat back with what has happened lately with most teams - 18 players in the box so it's not easy.

"But we created a lot of chances and I feel we are improving step-by-step how we attack them but we still miss one or two actions.

"No injuries, players who didn't play lately had a lot of minutes so a really good night. Just dinner and recover and our last game before the international break."

On substitute McAtee, Guardiola also said: "Everyone adores him, you have seen the reaction of the players so everyone loves him.

"I have the feeling the same as in the beginning. With teams who play so deep he has the quality to find it.

"He scored and had a few more chances. I always had the feeling that I believe more he can play here than he does. Hopefully minutes can help him and show that he is part of that.

"Of course, he will not be a regular player this season but in a lot of games he will help us and when he plays like he did today I can always count on him perfectly."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueManchester CitySlovan Bratislava
Related Articles
'Rusty' Phil Foden happy to jump start Man City season in Bratislava rout
Man City rout Slovan Bratislava to register first Champions League win of campaign
Pep Guardiola promises strong Man City side in Slovan Champions League tie
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Olunga's return for Kenya will make Cameroon 'feel the heat' in AFCON qualifier
Milan's Fonseca upbeat despite loss to Leverkusen, laments penalty not awarded
Luis Enrique admits PSG were no match for 'much better' Arsenal in humbling defeat
Xabi Alonso relieved with win for tired Bayer Leverkusen over Milan
Arsenal boss Arteta praises 'unbelievable' Havertz after 'very dominant' win over PSG
Flashback: The traffic light that inspired the introduction of cards in football
Arne Slot calls for Liverpool to show they missed Champions League stage
Cameroon football president Eto'o considering challenge to six-month FIFA match ban
Qatar's Akram Afif headlines shortlist for men's Asian Player of the Year award
Most Read
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Football Tracker: Haaland nets in City win over Slovan, Barcelona thrash Young Boys
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Tennis Tracker: Gauff through in Beijing after Osaka retires, Fils secures title in Tokyo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings