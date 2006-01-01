Advertisement
  Pep Guardiola promises strong Man City side in Slovan Champions League tie

Guardiola says he has "huge respect" for the Slovak champions
Guardiola says he has "huge respect" for the Slovak champions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (53) said on Monday he would not take Slovan Bratislava lightly in this week's Champions League clash as his squad continues to adjust to life without key midfielder Rodri (28).

The 2023 European champions travel to Bratislava for their second tie in the new format of the Champions League, after being held to a goalless draw first time out by Inter Milan.

Their next opponents on Tuesday, on the other hand, are experiencing their first taste of European football's elite competition proper since 1992, and started with an emphatic 5-1 defeat in their opener at Celtic two weeks ago.

"When you have won four Premier League titles in a row in one of the toughest leagues in the world and a Champions League winner two years ago, we accept we are favourites when we play," Guardiola told reporters before facing the Slovak champions.

"They did not give me 2-0 before the game - it starts 0-0, same pitch. We have to prove it.

"We will put out the best team possible to compete and beat them.

"I have huge respect for them, and the patterns they make, but we will try to impose our game."

Central to City imposing their style of play will be their line-up in midfield.

Speaking after his manager, John Stones stated he was "100%" ready to fill the boots of injured midfield lynchpin Rodri, if called upon.

Spaniard Rodri will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury earlier in September.

Despite being a central defender by trade, Stones has been deployed in a midfield role several times in the past by Guardiola.

"It happened a lot over the past two years, me going into midfield. It was difficult in the 2023 Champions League final as I was higher up, which was new for me (but) I enjoyed it," said the 30-year-old.

"Whatever position I am asked to play, or whoever plays midfield, has played there before and knows what's asked of them by the manager.

"And hopefully we can recreate even better moments than the Champions League final (won 1-0 by City against Inter Milan in 2023)."

The England player added he had spoken to Rodri at the weekend and gave an update on the 28-year-old's progress.

"I spoke to Rodri yesterday (Sunday) and he's doing well, recovering," he said.

"He was in good spirits. Now he knows what's happened and knows his process to get back, he's come to terms with it."

