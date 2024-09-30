Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Man City boss Guardiola predicts Phil Foden to be back to best form soon

Man City boss Guardiola predicts Phil Foden to be back to best form soon

Man City's Phil Foden
Man City's Phil FodenReuters / Lee Smith
Manchester City forward Phil Foden (24) has so far struggled to scale anywhere near the heights of last season but manager Pep Guardiola (53) believes his campaign is about to lift off.

Foden scored 28 goals for club and country in all competitions and was named PFA Player of the Year but has begun four of his five games this time on the bench with his only start coming against Watford in the League Cup.

Speaking ahead of City's Champions League clash away in Slovakia against Slovan Bratislava, Guardiola said he was not concerned, saying Foden is getting back up to speed.

"Maybe I can have some doubts in many things, but Phil Foden is going to be back! As much as he feels good, he will be back," Guardiola told reporters.

"I think in 30 minutes at St James' Park (against Newcastle on Saturday), I felt already something that I like that I didn't see for example against Watford."

Foden is yet to score this season but an away trip to Bratislava, beaten 5-1 in their opening game at Celtic, could be the moment for him to open his account.

"Don't forget after the Euros he didn't have any training for two months, he had problems with some niggles and some problems in his health," Guardiola said.

"But now he is smiling and he's in his rhythm. He was the best player in the Premier League last season so we need him, he was important for us, but I have no doubts with his love for football and his training and passion, he will be back."

City drew their opening Champions League group game 0-0 at home to Inter and will be expected to dispatch Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday with ease.

"I have incredible respect for all the teams in the Champions League especially when you play away," Guardiola said. "Hopefully we can be aggressive and take the result that we need.

"I have learned (in my career) that nothing is for granted. Nothing comes for free."

It was a theme continued by City defender John Stones who was part of the England team that came within seconds of losing to Slovakia in the last 16 of EURO 2024 in June before going on to win 2-1 and go all the way to the final.

"We know the quality that they've got. That game went right to the wire, they made it so difficult and we know that tomorrow night they will be well organised and it will be an incredible atmosphere," Stones said.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePhil FodenPep GuardiolaJohn StonesManchester CitySlovan Bratislava
Related Articles
Mikel Arteta proud as Arsenal salvage point from 'impossible' position
Guardiola pleased to have Foden back in Manchester City training
Ruben Dias praises Manchester City performance against ‘complete’ Inter
Show more
Football
Bournemouth's first-half blitz sinks struggling Southampton
Updated
Riyad Mahrez strikes to keep Al Ahli perfect in Asian Champions League
Villarreal up to third in LaLiga after hard-fought victory over Las Palmas
Cagliari earn first Serie A win of season in five-goal thriller with Parma
Arsenal's Arteta reminisces on time at PSG ahead of Champions League clash
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Barcelona set 17-year-old Bernal's buyout clause at 500 million euros
Most Read
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings