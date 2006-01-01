Guardiola pleased to have Foden back in Manchester City training

Phil Foden of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he was delighted to see Phil Foden (24) back in contention.

The attacker is available to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

City, who drew 0-0 with Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek, know they must avoid defeat to the Gunners to maintain their position at the top of the table.

“Every player needs a break and rest,” Pep pointed out when asked about Foden.

“Phil had some disturbance in the last few weeks but played a good 45 minutes in midweek and he was the best player last season and now he is fighting to be back.

“His intensity and his movement in the pockets... he is one of the best in the world.

“You can imagine how pleased I am to have him back.”

