Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Erling Haaland scores twice with Manchester City strolling past Sparta Prague

Erling Haaland scores twice with Manchester City strolling past Sparta Prague

Fabio Duarte
Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates after scoring a sensational second goal against Sparta Prague
Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates after scoring a sensational second goal against Sparta PragueCarl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
A stunning acrobatic finish was among two goals from Erling Haaland as Manchester City emphatically won 5-0 against a previously unbeaten AC Sparta Prague, sending the Norwegian ahead of Alessandro Del Piero and Neymar in the all-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) scoring charts.

Sparta might have been previously unbeaten in eight UCL matches (including qualifiers), but a visit to the Etihad, where City are themselves without defeat in 32 European outings, was an entirely different beast.

Phil Foden took just three minutes to open City’s account, receiving it from Manuel Akanji before evading challenges from Qazim Laçi and Kaan Kairinen and sweeping brilliantly into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Haaland waited longer than 10 minutes to register his first touch of the match, but predictably it came in the form of a towering header which needed an acrobatic stop from Peter Vindahl Jensen to prevent the ball from dropping over the goal line.

City were so dominant from thereon that they briefly forgot they had a goal of their own to defend. A single long ball found Veljko Birmančević bearing down on goal, but his eventual low effort was tipped around the post by Stefan Ortega.

Knowing that a two-goal cushion was required to settle the nerves, Foden drove the hosts forward, but Vindahl was again on form to stop his next attempt, and Savinho shot wide as HT arrived with still just a goal separating the two sides.

It looked as though the second half had begun the same as the first when Nathan Aké almost immediately bundled in during the aftermath of a corner, but the goal was ruled out due to a handball from the Dutchman in the process.

That only served to give City further motivation, and they finally scored again just before the hour mark in perplexing fashion. Savinho lifted a cross from the byline towards Haaland, who flew through the air to execute an unbelievable back-heel finish past Vindahl.

City are not known for taking their foot off the gas in these situations, and John Stones rose high to send Matheus Nunes’ cross looping back across goal and inside the far post.

Haaland returned to normal for his second – and City’s fourth – as he received it from Nunes and cut inside his defender to curl in a right-footed finish.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

The hosts’ fifth then came from the spot in the final minutes after Ángelo Preciado’s rash challenge on Nunes, who stepped up himself to blast into the top corner and round out the scoring.

Matchday one’s goalless draw against Inter Milan prevents City from finishing the week atop the UCL league stage standings, but they still join Aston Villa and Liverpool in an all-English top three.

Sparta can be proud of their efforts, meanwhile, and they will surely hope for at least a point when hosting Stade Brestois in their next European match.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Nunes (Manchester City)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Mentions
FootballManchester CitySparta PragueChampions League
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test
EXCLUSIVE: Erling Haaland's first coach details what makes the Norwegian elite
EXCLUSIVE: Wilfried Bony on his time at Sparta, moving to Man City & struggles with injury
Show more
Football
Ten Hag 'convinced' Man United on the right path to success ahead of Mourinho showdown
Inter break Young Boys hearts as Thuram nets late winner in Champions League
Darwin Nunez strike enough for Liverpool as VAR denies Leipzig in Champions League
David at the double as Lille come from behind to sink struggling Atletico Madrid
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Updated
Brilliant Barcelona hammer Bayern as Raphinha nets stunning hat-trick
Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini rues 'cursed' goalless Champions League draw with Celtic
Resolute Celtic hang on to earn hard-fought point against Atalanta
Lees-Melou scores stunner as Brest hold Leverkusen to draw in Champions League
Most Read
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test
Football Tracker: Raphinha scores hattrick a Barca thrash Bayern, City and Inter win
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings