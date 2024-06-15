Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's electric Euro debut

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's electric Euro debut

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's electric Euro debut

Yamal became the youngest player to appear at the Euros
Yamal became the youngest player to appear at the EurosReuters
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente praised Lamine Yamal (16) after his first appearance at a major tournament on Saturday and talked up the teenager's potential to become a great player.

Yamal, at 16 the youngest player to appear at the European Championship, assisted defender Dani Carvajal for the team's third goal and almost got on the scoresheet in the second half, only for Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic to pull off a superb one-handed save to deny him.

"Yamal is impressing everyone and going up through the levels," De la Fuente said after Spain's 3-0 thrashing of Croatia in the Group B game.

"He has to keep improving every day, and over time he will become a wonderful footballer," the coach added.

At 16 years and 338 days old, Yamal still has plenty to work on if he is to match the likes of player of the match Fabian Ruiz, who created one goal and scored another.

"He (Fabian) is at the top level. Based on what we see from him on a daily basis, he's fantastic. He has brilliant technique," De la Fuente said. "We should recognise the quality that he has. He has real imagination."

Fabian ran the show in midfield, playing in Alvaro Morata for the opening goal and adding a second himself three minutes later.

"It was really important to start with a win. We knew we were up against a really good team with strong individual players," Fabian said.

"I don't know if we're the favourites or not but we will fight until the end to try to get to the final," he added.

Mentions
FootballYamal LamineCroatiaSpainEuro
Related Articles
Spain lay down marker as 'vertical football' too much for ageing Croatia
Spain produce first-half blitz to breeze past Croatia in Group B opener
In the box with Bernardeschi: Ronaldo will surprise, England & Italy could go deep
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Updated
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Spain make flying start as Italy edge out Albania
Italy defeat Albania despite conceding quickest goal in Euro history
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic apologises to fans after dismal defeat by Spain
EURO 2024 Preview: In-form Austria a threat in competitive Group D
Ajax legend Finidi George steps down as Nigeria coach after less than two months in charge
Robert Lewandowksi absence gives Dutch planning headache ahead of clash with Poland
Coach Kek wants Slovenia to be fearless in Euros opener against Denmark
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Man Utd's Branthwaite bid rejected, Partey nears Saudi move
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26
EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings