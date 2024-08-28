Advertisement
Ronaldo will make 'spontaneous' retirement decision in next few years

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the friendly match between UD Almeria and Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the friendly match between UD Almeria and Al-NassrAlexandre Martins / DPPI / Profimedia
Saudi Pro League star Cristiano Ronaldo (39) has confirmed he will retire from the sport within a few years.

The Portuguese veteran, who was at Euro 2024 with his nation, plays for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo has been away from European club football since he left Manchester United in the winter of 2022.

Ronaldo told NOW: "I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. 

"I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

"When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well-thought-out one," Ronaldo added.

"Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play.

"At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team.

"It doesn't even cross my mind, I've never thought about it.

"I don't see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueCristiano RonaldoAl NassrManchester United
