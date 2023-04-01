Holders USA make steady start to Women's World Cup with comfortable win over Vietnam

The United States kicked off their World Cup title defence with a dominant 3-0 win over Vietnam, and the final outcome should’ve been even bigger given all the chances the USWNT wasted, outshooting their opponents 27-0.

Unsurprisingly, the reigning champions dominated from the beginning, pushing the ball high up the pitch and setting up a camp inside Vietnam’s half.

The Asian side had nothing to do but their approach didn’t even last 15 minutes as Sophia Smith broke the deadlock with a composed finish following a beautiful assist from Alex Morgan.

The USWNT could’ve doubled their lead before the half-hour mark, but attempts from Morgan, Savannah DeMelo and Trinity Rodman went either wide or were saved by the goalkeeper.

Vietnam had nothing to offer going forward, and it seemed their best bet was just to try and protect their goal at all costs, which resulted in prolonged spells where they barely moved past the halfway line.

The USA had a penalty in the dying stages of the first half, but Morgan failed to convert. Smith then added some gloss to the first-half performance by adding a second goal in stoppage time.

Things didn’t change drastically in the second half, with USA pushing forward and creating multiple chances, but their lack of accuracy in front of goal was evidently frustrating.

Rodman was among the most active players for the USWNT, but while the team tried to kick it up another gear with the entrance of Megan Rapinoe, another goal just wouldn't come for the Stars & Stripes.

The veteran forward, who already announced her retirement at the end of the 2023 season, had a massive chance shortly after coming on, but her effort went wide.

Lindsey Horan would finally convert one of the many chances she had, with the attacking midfielder burying one late in the second half to establish a three-goal differential.

The USWNT then began to wind down in the final 15 minutes, but still managed to create opportunities. As was the story of the whole game, a lack of cutting-edge in front of goal was their problem.

The match stats Stats Perform

USA will aim to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 when they take on the Netherlands on July 26 in a rematch of the 2019 FIFA World Cup final, while Vietnam will battle Portugal that same day.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Sophia Smith (USA)

