Aleksandar Pavlovic extends Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Aleksandar Pavlovic extends Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024

Aleksandar Pavlovic extends Bayern contract after missing Euro 2024

Pavlovic has extended his deal with Bayern
Pavlovic has extended his deal with BayernAFP
Bayern Munich have extended the contract of Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic (20) until 2029, who missed Euro 2024 due to illness, the club announced on Sunday.

Pavlovic was selected as part of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann's 26-man Euro 2024 squad, but was withdrew due to tonsilitis before Friday's 5-1 win over Scotland.

The midfielder made his debut in Bayern's first team this year and played 19 times in the league and scoring twice, resulting in a Germany call-up.

Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can replaced Pavlovic in the squad of the Euros hosts.

The Munich-born player, who came through Bayern's junior system having joined at the age of seven, was also eligible to play for Serbia.

Pavlovic said in a statement while the illness "denied me my dream of playing in the European Championship on home turf... I'm thrilled that my contract at Bayern has been extended."

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl praised Pavlovic as an "example of how to push yourself to the highest level," saying the local junior had "worked his way to the top."

Mentions
FootballPavlovic AleksandarBayern MunichBundesliga
Related Articles
Outgoing manager Tuchel bemoans lack of focus as Bayern finish third after Hoffenheim loss
Vincent Kompany to demand aggression and bravery from Bayern Munich players
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on the verge of joining Bayern Munich
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Poland take shock lead through Buksa against Netherlands
Updated
Cuddles and kicked backsides needed to lift Scots, says Steve Clarke
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade
Updated
Red-hot Lukaku remains Belgium's talisman at European Championships
No one will bet on us against Germany, says Hungary coach Marco Rossi
EURO 2024 Preview: Slovakia face uphill task to qualify for knockouts
How can Serbia stop England's Jude Bellingham?
EURO 2024 Preview: Romania look to defenders to navigate unlikely path from group stage
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Partey nears Saudi move
Updated
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Partey nears Saudi move
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
EURO 2024 Preview: Injury-hit Poland looking to make mark in tough group

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings