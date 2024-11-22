Nadal's 10 most difficult records to beat as 22-time Grand Slam winner retires

Rafael Nadal was impressive on clay, but he did some other impressive things across all surfaces.

Rafael Nadal (38) is undoubtedly one of the best players in tennis history. And no one can even discuss his dominance on clay courts. During his illustrious career, he has set several records that will be very hard to beat. And it's certainly not just success on the slowest surface.

912 weeks in a row in the top 10

You read that right. Despite frequent health problems, Nadal has spent an incredible 912 consecutive weeks (almost 18 years) in the top 10 of the world rankings. He first broke into the Top 10 on April 25, 2005, and only dropped out on March 20, 2023. "Considering all the injuries in the last 18 years, it's almost a miracle that I haven't left the Top 10 even once," Nadal commented last year on this incredible record.

Most triumphs at a single Grand Slam

Nadal has 22 Grand Slam trophies to his name and 14 of them have been won at the popular French Open. No one else has won one major that many times. He has a phenomenal record of 112 wins and just four defeats at the Roland Garros venue. It's a record no one is likely to beat. And it doesn't matter if we just count Paris or any Big Four event.

Grand Slam titles 10 seasons in a row

The former leader of the rankings is the only man who managed to grab at least one Grand Slam title in 10 consecutive seasons. During the 2005-14 period he collected 14 such laurels, which includes nine triumphs at the French Open, two at Wimbledon, two at the US Open and one at the Australian Open.

Four tournaments he won at least ten times

The clay king is the only one to have dominated four tournaments at least ten times unsurprisingly on his favourite surface. Namely at the French Open (14), Barcelona (12) and the Masters events in Monte Carlo (11) and Rome (10).

Longest winning streak on a single surface

In men's tennis, he holds the record for the longest winning streak on one of the three surfaces. From April 2005 to May 2007, he did not lose a single match out of 81 on clay. This incredible streak includes 13 titles and ended in the final in Hamburg after defeating rival Roger Federer.

Most clay titles

This record is probably one of the least surprising. He has 63 titles, 14 more than second-placed Guillermo Vilas. Nadal has a 63-9 record in clay tournament finals and celebrated the first (Sopot 2004) and last (French Open 2022) of his 92 triumphs on the slowest surface.

Dominating all events on clay

Nadal is the only one who has managed to dominate all three clay events of the Masters + French Open in one season. He did it in 2010, when he had one of his most successful seasons. He was unbeatable in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and the Parisian shrine.

As the youngest, he had a career Grand Slam and Golden Slam

While most tennis players don't even come close to such an achievement, Nadal registered it at 24 years, three months and 10 days, when he had at least one triumph at all four Grand Slams as well as Olympic singles gold. He first reigned supreme at the majors at the 2005 French Open, made his debut outside Paris at Wimbledon 2008, won gold at the Beijing Olympics the same year, and then followed that up with championships at the 2009 Australian Open and 2010 US Open, where he completed the collection. Before him, only Andre Agassi had reached the Golden Slam (among men and in singles) and after him only Novak Djokovic so far.

The only teenager to win 10 tournaments in a season

It happened in 2005, during which he celebrated his 19th birthday. Nadal conquered the French Open for the first time and the triumphs were 11 in total, four of them celebrated at Masters events.

Most scalps of world No. 1s

Nadal recorded a total of 23 victories over world No. 1s, a record number in tennis history, including the women's circuit. He registered all of these scalps against his biggest rivals, Roger Federer (13) and Novak Djokovic (10).